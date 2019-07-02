Bridging Finance Inc. Becomes Signatory to the United Nations - Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging Finance") is pleased to announce that it has become a signatory to the United Nations – supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI"). The PRI is a global initiative for the encouragement of social, environmental, and governance factors at all levels of investment decisions and ownership practices.

"Having recently launched the Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund, becoming a signatory to the PRI was a natural progression in the historical development of Bridging Finance" said David Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer of Bridging Finance. "Bridging is proud to adopt principles that align with our current investment mandates of creating wealth for Indigenous communities by providing capital for local economic development, job creation and long-term sustainable benefits for these communities" added Mr. Sharpe.

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $1.5 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts. For more information, please visit bridgingfinance.ca.

