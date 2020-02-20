Bridging Finance Inc. Announces Winter Roadshow showcasing their new Fund of Funds, the Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging") is pleased to announce a Canada wide roadshow promoting the launch of Bridging's new fund of funds, the Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund. The events will be a panel format and will showcase industry leading global private debt managers who will discuss their specific strategies. These managers include BlackRock Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, Algonquin Capital Corporation, Next Edge Capital Corp, 1832 Asset Management LP and Purpose Investments.

Event Details:

Vancouver

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 12:00am – 1:30pm

Location: The Vancouver Club

Calgary

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm

Location: Calgary Petroleum Club

Toronto

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm

Location: The National Club

Montreal

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020

Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm

Location: The St. James Club

The Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund was launched in June 2019 and invests in a portfolio of specially selected investment funds and alternative investment vehicles that employ alternative credit investment strategies such as liquid credit and private credit. The strategies and underlying funds are managed by some of the largest and most established global private debt managers. The addition of this product is an excellent complement to Bridging's existing offerings and will support the growth of Bridging as a preeminent private debt lender.

For any individuals interested in attending any of these events, please e-mail Bridging at [email protected].

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $1.7 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts. For more information, please visit bridgingfinance.ca.

Please visit the offering memorandum of the Funds for any further information. Performance of the fund is not guaranteed and past performance is not indicative of any future performance.

