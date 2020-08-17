Bridging Finance Inc. Announces the Hire of Michael Garofalo, Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging Finance") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Garofalo as Chief Financial Officer of Bridging Finance.

Michael is an accomplished finance professional who brings over 20 years of experience in public accounting with him to Bridging Finance. Michael is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder, and has a Bachelor of Administrative Studies from York University. He also previously served as President of the CFA Society Cayman Islands.

Michael specializes in asset management and previously held the role of Senior Manager at KPMG Canada. Prior to that, he was the Audit Director for KPMG in the Cayman Islands.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the leadership team at Bridging Finance. I am positive that the combination of his past experience and strong financial rigor will be incredibly valuable to both Bridging Finance and to unitholders of the funds managed by Bridging Finance," said David Sharpe, CEO of Bridging Finance.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at Bridging Finance as we continue to expand and provide greater value to unitholders," added Mr. Garofalo.

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $1.7 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts.

