Bridging Finance Inc. Announces a Sample of Deals Made in 2019

The Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund, which launched in April, is a socially responsible fund providing support for the economic development of Indigenous communities and projects. The fund's main investment objective is to provide capital to support Indigenous initiatives including Indigenous enterprises, infrastructure projects, and to communities directly, in order to maintain, create and enhance a thriving and sustainable economy for Indigenous peoples and communities.

Additionally, Bridging also launched a new 'fund of funds' product in June. The Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund invests in a portfolio consisting of securities of specially selected investment funds and alternative investment vehicles that employ alternative credit investment strategies.

"The addition of these products is an excellent complement to our existing offerings and will support the growth of Bridging as one of the largest and preeminent private debt lenders in Canada", said David Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer.

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Bridging Finance is a privately held Canadian company providing middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders, with approximately $1.7 billion in total assets under management. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3,000,000 to upwards of $50,000,000, are used by companies to address short-term needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts. Bridging Finance is the manager of the Bridging Income Fund LP, Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund LP, Bridging Infrastructure Fund LP, Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund, and the Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund. Bridging Finance also offers portfolio management services for institutional and family office clients.

