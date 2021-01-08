Bridging Finance Inc. Actively Seeking New Lending Opportunities

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - After a challenging year globally, Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging") is excited by the opportunity for continued growth in 2021. With the hope and prospect of a sustained economic recovery on the horizon, Bridging is actively looking for new lending opportunities across all our Funds. The Funds celebrated some significant milestones in 2020 with the Bridging Income Fund celebrating its 7-year anniversary while the Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund celebrated its 3-year anniversary. The Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund, which provides capital for investment opportunities where there is an Indigenous focus of the deal, celebrated its 1-year anniversary in April and was also awarded 2nd Place in the 1 Year Return category at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in 2020.



The Funds continue to target lending opportunities to companies looking for between $500,000 and $60,000,000+ in financing in the form of operating lines, term loans, and accounts receivable financing. Typical profiles include:

Unique, short-term, special situations

Growth capital with visibility on likely refinancing

Transition financing

Insufficient working capital provided by existing lender

Non-dilutive capital

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately over $2 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts.

Please visit the offering memorandum of the Funds for any further information. Performance of the Funds is not guaranteed, and past performance is not indicative of any future performance.

