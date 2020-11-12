Bridging Finance Congratulates our Mi'kmaq Partners on a Historic Deal with Clearwater Seafoods

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging") would like to congratulate our partners in the Mi'kmaq First Nations on a truly historic day for Indigenous communities across Canada. The partnership between the Mi'kmaq First Nations Coalition and Premium Brands to purchase Clearwater Seafoods worth over $1B is "the single largest investment in the seafood industry by any Indigenous group in Canada," said a news release jointly issued by the Coalition and Clearwater. The release continues by saying "This strategic investment represents a transformational change in Canadian fisheries, catapulting First Nations into a leading global position in the seafood industry". From David Sharpe, CEO of Bridging Finance and member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte First Nation: "We are proud of our Mi'kmaq partners in leading the way in Indigenous economic reconciliation in Canada. This transaction serves as a model for engagement and execution in creating wealth for Indigenous groups and a stronger Canada."

Bridging is a proud leader in the fight for economic reconciliation and is thrilled to see the continued momentum of investment and inclusion of Indigenous communities in the growth of the Canadian economy. The Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund, which was recently awarded 2nd place in the Best 1 Year Return in the Private Debt category at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, has been a catalyst for Indigenous economic development and reconciliation. Across Bridging's suite of funds, approximately $600 million in First Nation loans and $100 million in Inuit loans have been deployed throughout Canada and we are excited about the countless opportunities that still exist.

Congratulations again to the Mi'kmaq First Nations!

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $1.8 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts.

Please visit the offering memorandum of the Funds for any further information. Performance of the Funds is not guaranteed and past performance is not indicative of any future performance.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions and we thank you for your continued support.

SOURCE Bridging Finance Inc.

For further information: Ian Baele, Senior Vice President, Sales - C: (416) 937 7641, [email protected]; Scott Miller, Director, Sales - C: (647) 984-7524, [email protected]; David Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer - C: (647) 981-5658, [email protected];

Related Links

https://www.bridgingfinance.ca/

