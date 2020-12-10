Bridging Finance Appoints David Allgood and Hugh O'Reilly to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging Finance") today announced the appointment of two accomplished finance and legal professionals to its Board of Directors.

David Allgood is a senior-level legal and business executive with extensive experience in financial services. Mr. Allgood most recently served as senior counsel to Dentons LLP, providing the global law firm with strategic business development advice and insight. Prior to that, he spent 15 years as executive vice president and General Counsel at the Royal Bank of Canada. Mr. Allgood has been repeatedly recognized as an innovator and leader in the North American in-house legal profession and also serves as a member of the Queen's University Board of Trustees and as a director of Trillium Health Partners, one of Canada's premier acute-care hospitals.

Hugh O'Reilly currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Global, a boutique consulting firm that provides advice on strategy to insurance companies, investment managers, real estate developers and start-ups. Mr. O'Reilly is the former President and CEO of OPTrust, one of Canada's leading pension fund managers, where he led an organizational transformation, implemented a new investment strategy and launched a new defined-benefit pension plan for not-for-profit organizations. He is also the executive director of Innovate Cities, a senior advisor at the Global Risk Institute and a senior fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute. Mr. O'Reilly also serves on a number of boards, including Vancity Community Investment Bank, and Namerind, a not-for-profit aboriginal housing corporation.

"I'm delighted to welcome David and Hugh to our Board of Directors," said David Sharpe, CEO, Bridging Finance. "Their extensive financial services experience, strategic insight and strong leadership will add significant and immediate value to our Board and provide invaluable guidance as we continue to grow our business."

About Bridging Finance

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $2 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts.

