Bridging Data Science and Neuroscience: Canadian Neuroanalytics Scholars Program Invests $3.8 Million to Combat Neurodegenerative Disorders

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Campus Alberta Neuroscience (CAN) is thrilled to announce the launch of the Canadian Neuroanalytics Scholars (CNS) Program. This novel program is poised to significantly impact the broader data-driven economy, extending its influence beyond the immediate field of neuroscience. Made possible by partners at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute (University of Calgary), the Ontario Brain Institute, and The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital), and supported by The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation.

"The future of research lies not just in data collection, but in data linkage," said Dr. Neil Neary, executive director of CAN. "We want to go big with big data."

"We are passionate about creating a shared Canadian open neuroscience data system. Utilizing data science techniques like AI and machine learning is particularly promising," adds Dr. JB Poline, scientific co-director of the CNS Program based at McGill University. "We are excited to have the support of Canada's three centres of AI excellence: Amii, Vector, and Mila."

The CNS Program is a future-forward initiative focused on meeting the demand for AI and machine learning professionals who are invested in analyzing open neuroscience data. This a unique opportunity for early career postdocs to engage in high-level collaboration across disciplines, including hands-on experience from research and industry partners across Canada.

"This is about harnessing and supporting exceptional Canadian talent. Pulling together the best and brightest minds; mentoring, training, and connecting the next generation of researchers," adds Dr. Jeffrey Coull, innovation advisor to The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation. "We want to cultivate a talent pool adept in AI and machine learning, and advance research in neurodegeneration, brain aging, and other neurological disorders."

Open data initiatives foster collaboration, transparency, and the pooling of resources and knowledge across the scientific community. This collective approach not only accelerates research, but also allows for the validation and reproducibility of findings by different research groups. The CNS Program is poised to significantly impact the broader data-driven economy, extending its influence beyond the immediate field of neuroscience.

"Our commitment through the CNS Program is to seed a long-term community of scientists. Scientists who will generate foundational knowledge through linking multiple data sets, and forge a roadmap for best practices within Canada's open neuroscience data ecosystem," says Dr. Jörn Davidsen, principal investigator and scientific co-director of the CNS program based at the University of Calgary. "In four years, we will have up to twenty PhD scientists who are looking at making careers of this type of work. Think of the potential impact this could have on healthcare policies, clinical practices, and technological innovations in the broader healthcare sector."

