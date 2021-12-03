Bridges Environmental Group Launches $20000 GoFundMe Campaign to Help Reduce Carbon Footprint in Canada

Having partnered with Canfor Corporation to save old bridges by turning old wood into unique artisan furniture, Bridges Environmental is ready to take on Canada's carbon footprint.

Find out how you can be a part of this breakthrough campaign to reduce CO2 emissions in Canada and save our environment!

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Bridges Environmental Group (Mackenzie, BC) is pleased to announce the start of its inaugural GoFundMe campaign to raise money to build its capacity to lower the carbon footprint through saving old wood from being burned, thus reducing carbon footprint in massive ways.

The Bridges Environmental campaign will highlight its furniture and home décor accents through raising awareness of its environmental stewardship as a First Nations company. Through the partnership with Canfor Corporation, consultation with officials of the British Columbia government, and as the leading furniture carbon offset company in Canada the vision is now being expanded by lowering CO2 gas emissions which would otherwise have been emitted through unnecessary burning. In 2021 alone, Bridges Environmental has saved 196 tonnes (392000 pounds) of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere. Canadians are invited to donate towards the campaign by visiting the site below.

See GoFundme campaign here: gofundme.com/f/bridges-environmental

With recent floods and natural disasters in Canada, Canadians are aware more than ever of the effects that our everyday choices make on our carbon footprint and what this means for the land, people and generations that will follow us. This GoFundMe is essential to the expansion of Bridges Environmental, a carbon offset company, so that the vision can go forth to see millions of pounds of CO2 prevented from being released in the atmosphere while enjoying unique artisan furniture.

For more information on Bridges Environmental Group Ltd including carbon offset products please visit: www.bridgesenvironmental.com

Bridges Environmental Group Ltd. is a First Nations carbon offset furniture company which has partnered with nation leading forestry leaders to help see CO2 emissions reduced across B.C. with the aim of impacting the whole country. With increasing First Nations partnerships on the horizon, Bridges' vision is to see millions of CO2 footprints erased in Canada through its artisan products being sold bringing practical and tangible effects of environmental stewardship in Canada right into living rooms across the nation. For more information: www.bridgesenvironmental.com

SOURCE Bridges Environmental

For further information: Brayden Sloan, CEO, 587-893-4262, [email protected]