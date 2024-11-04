Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® to Host Quarterly Conference Call Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. ET

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results.

To access the call please dial in or connect via webcast as shown below:

To access the call by telephone, please dial 1-888-510-2154 or 437-900-0527.

To access the call online, please visit https://app.webinar.net/78eGN8K1WrJ.

Please connect approximately ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. A transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website by Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

For more information, please contact: Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Director of Investor Relations, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-510-5783; Glen McMillan, Chief Financial Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, [email protected], Tel: 416-417-3870