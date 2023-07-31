Bridgemans acquires and retrofits 650-resident floatel to accommodate and support industrial workforces

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgemans Services Group (Bridgemans) has taken delivery of the MV Isabelle, a 35,000-gross-tonne vessel, and is now beginning an extensive retrofit of its environmental systems and living, dining, recreation, and gathering areas to create a comfortable live-work home for large workforces.

When the retrofit in Estonia is finished in late 2023, the MV Isabelle will offer a luxurious home away from home that includes 650 newly renovated single cabins with private ensuites, a high-end dining room, lounges, meeting rooms, fast wi-fi, offices, first aid clinic, a state-of-the-art 8,000-square-foot fitness facility, billiards and games room, and dedicated accommodations for crew members.

It will also offer a wide array of advanced environmental systems including an ultraviolet water purification system, the ability to run on shore hydro power, industrial-sized heat pumps, and sewage treatment that includes ultrafiltration and a low intensity UV unit for removing bacteria.

In addition, Bridgemans is designing the MV Isabelle to eliminate waste and recycle as much as possible.

"A Bridgemans floatel is a turn-key experience suited for large industrial projects anywhere in the world that require environmentally sustainable, safe and secure live-work offshore accommodation for their valued workforces," said Brian Grange, president of Bridgemans.

"As with our other floatels, the MV Isabelle offers project owners an all-inclusive option tailored to support a healthy and productive workforce. This includes premium culinary, accommodation and entertainment experiences with onboard safety and security, support vessels, and an experienced and friendly crew."

The MV Isabelle joins a long list of floatels that Bridgemans has retrofitted, deployed and operated around the world to serve major industrial and resource projects. These floatels are largely self-contained and fully equipped for safe, secure, and comfortable long-term accommodation. They include a 1,000 passenger floatel in service in the Philippines along with floatels that supported projects in Australia, Mozambique, Canada, Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

Social and environmental benefits

Bridgemans floatel and related turnkey services provide important social and environmental benefits for workforce accommodation. For instance:

Floatels alleviate concerns about the impact of workers on local housing and rental markets.

Floatels remove the potential for environmental degradation associated with work camps on land.

Floatels are removed after construction ends, leaving no trace behind.

Floatels are fully permitted, self-contained ecosystems, providing innovative, state-of-the-art sewage, water and power services.

"We are proud of our role in growing, innovating and advancing the floatel sector over the past 10 years, and creating a home away from home for literally thousands of workers," added Mr. Grange. "Today, we offer a suite of floatel options, related services and industry expertise that ensures we can create, design, operate and manage workforce accommodations that meet the needs of project owners, local communities, and the workers themselves, all while keeping the environment top-of-mind."

In other Bridgemans news…

Recently, Bridgemans has added marine accommodation, service and construction assets that support its growing floatel business and related marine construction and transportation divisions. They include:

Bridgemans Services Group and its joint venture partner, the Haisla Nation, announced a new contract to kick off the next stage in the construction of LNG Canada's tug berth in Kitimat, BC . The recently awarded contract calls for the construction of a 60-metre-long breakwater and four 45-metre-long tug berth floats by Pacific Marine Construction, a full-service marine contractor located on the territory of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in Campbell River, BC .





. The recently awarded contract calls for the construction of a 60-metre-long breakwater and four 45-metre-long tug berth floats by Pacific Marine Construction, a full-service marine contractor located on the territory of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in . Bridgemans Services Group opened a new 10-person Kitimat office at its roll on/roll off (RoRo) facility in the Kitimat /Skeena, BC region.





office at its roll on/roll off (RoRo) facility in the /Skeena, BC region. Bridgemans Services Group contracted Ivan Erdevicki, President of ER Yacht Design and an experienced designer of search and rescue vessels, to design and build a search and rescue, firefighting, pilot, and emergency spill response vessel. He calls the jet-drive, 44-foot vessel a 'crowning achievement' that incorporates the latest search, rescue, spill response and firefighting features and all that he has learned in decades of boat building. "This vessel will be unique, and the best of its kind on the West Coast," he added.





Bridgemans Services Group marks its 10th anniversary this month! From our first major floatel project on Canada's West Coast a decade ago, we have grown into a marine accommodation, transportation and construction company with projects around the world – all powered by a talented, dedicated and growing team of more than 200. Needless to say, we have a lot to celebrate!

About Bridgemans

Bridgemans Services Group is a global provider of workforce floatels and marine transportation and construction services. We customize services to the exact needs and locations of clients ensuring that solutions meet precise specifications, including floatel management, logistics, crew transfers, housekeeping, catering, and the fulfillment of all HSE requirements. We are committed to our Clean Oceans initiative, which sets a high standard for excellence and responsibility to help preserve the marine environment.

