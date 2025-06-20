Bridgebank Partners Inc. and Sogestal, Solutions Gestion Alimentaire Inc. Complete Strategic Acquisition of Trademarks and IP for Montreal's Most Recognized Culinary Brands

MONTREAL, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgebank Partners Inc. an emerging private equity ﬁrm specializing in CPG brands and Sogestal a food solutions provider and retail innovator are excited to announce the successful acquisition of the trademarks and intellectual properties of namely the iconic and well-known brands: Queue De Cheval, along with The Angry Lobster Seafood Lounge, The Montreal Bread Company, M.B.Co. La Boulangerie Montreal Cie., and the famous Moe's Deli & Bar.

The transaction includes the full portfolio of trademarks, brand assets, and intellectual properties, enabling these well-established brands to thrive under new ownership while Bridgebank and Sogestal will focus on future strategic growth initiatives.

The newly acquired brands have been key players in Montreal's vibrant culinary landscape. At the heart of the hospitality scene, Queue De Cheval has stood as a ﬂagship in its class, celebrated for its exceptional dining experiences and iconic status. Complementing this powerhouse are other distinguished brands each contributing its own unique ﬂavor and identity to the city's rich gastronomic landscape, along with a portfolio of other very well respected brands yet to be disclosed.

"We are excited to announce the successful completion of this transaction and are conﬁdent that these brands will continue to thrive in our hands", said Craig Buckley, CEO of Bridgebank Partners Inc. "This purchase represents an important step in our ongoing efforts to unlock their full potential within the growing CPG sector."

Bill Angelopoulos, President at Sogestal, added, "The purchase of these respected brands aligns with our long-term strategic vision to broaden our portfolio and focus on new growth opportunities. We will continue our success as we build upon the solid foundation established by these iconic brands."

The terms of the purchase remain conﬁdential.

About Bridgebank Partners Inc.

Bridgebank Partners Inc. is an emerging private equity ﬁrm, with a focus on revitalizing CPG brands in various sectors and providing innovative solutions to clients across. Bridgebank offers expert guidance on business transitions, market positioning, and value maximization.

About Sogestal

Sogestal is a solutions provider dedicated to brand development and growth within the food and beverage industry. By leveraging USDA & CFIA-accredited facilities, Sogestal helps businesses scale and expand their operations across diverse markets.

SOURCE Bridgebank Partners Inc.

For more information, please contact: Bridgebank Partners Inc., Craig Buckley, [email protected]; Sogestal, Solutions Gestion Alimentaire Inc., Bill Angelopoulos, [email protected]