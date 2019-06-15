Brick Brewing officially changes its name to Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR)

Highlights:

Waterloo Brewing honours its local craft brewing roots and reinforces a commitment to both its hometown and region by officially changing its name.

The change of name also allows the brewery to better emphasize its geographical origins, a critical element of a craft brewery's identity.

KITCHENER, ON, June 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited, today announced it has formally amended its corporate name to Waterloo Brewing Ltd. to align with the Waterloo brand names under which it has been brewing and marketing craft beers for the last 35 years. Originally established in 1984 as Brick Brewing Co. Limited, the Company was the first craft brewer in Ontario and has paved the way for over 270 craft brewers now operating in the province.

"This is an extraordinary company, with a truly remarkable history," declared George Croft, President and CEO, Waterloo Brewing. "We are a company of pioneers, led in the critical early years by our founder Jim Brickman. It is incredible to think that in the early 80's there were only ten licensed brewers in all of Canada and no such thing as a craft brewer."

"We are truly indebted to those original brewers and brewery workers," continued Croft. "They created the craft beer movement here in Ontario, starting with the renowned Waterloo Dark. The time was right, however, to begin a new chapter in this company's history. We wanted to cement our commitment to our hometown and the Region of Waterloo by adopting their name as our own; to become part of that regional family, legally and officially. We're truly grateful for the strong, deep roots as Ontario's first craft brewer and humbly hope to live up to the standard set by the brewing pioneers who went before us."

New Trading Symbol onTSX: WBR

The name change was approved by shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of the Company held on June 5, 2019 and has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company anticipates its common shares, which until now traded on the TSX, under the symbol "BRB", will commence trading under the new ticker symbol "WBR" upon opening of the market on Wednesday June 12, 2019. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 94155W105 (ISIN:CA94155W1059).

No Action Required by Shareholders

No further action is required by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. Certain changes in the CUSIP number may cause a temporary interruption in the electronic trading. The Company encourages any concerns in this regard to be directed to the shareholder's broker or agent.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

