Briarwood Cosmetic Surgical Centre Joins GraceMed Practice

OAKVILLE, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - GraceMed announces the acquisition of Briarwood Cosmetic Surgical Centre, and is thrilled to have founding plastic surgeon, Dr. Stephen Brown and his incredible team of plastic surgeons and medical aestheticians join the GraceMed group of practices.

Briarwood's patient-centric approach mirrors GraceMed's core value of providing each patient unparalleled patient care for surgical/non-surgical treatments. The cosmetic surgery team at Briarwood provides their patients with safe, effective surgical and non-surgical treatments for all areas of the body. Their board-certified plastic surgeons and medical aestheticians focus on the relationship they build with each patient while helping them understand the procedure process.

Briarwood's founding plastic surgeon Dr. Brown is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been helping men and women improve their appearance for over 25 years. Viewing his work as the "surgical art of possibilities," he finds it extremely rewarding to restore function and create balance between the way you look and the way you feel. His calm demeanour and advanced surgical expertise have made him one of the country's most esteemed plastic surgeons.

Surgical Associate at Briarwood, Dr. Rodger Shortt, is a specialist plastic surgeon who graduated from Queen's Medical School in 2004 and became certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in 2009. As a result of his strong reputation for surgical and teaching excellence, Dr. Shortt was recruited by McMaster University as the director of the Cosmetic Surgery Training Program. He currently holds the rank of Assistant Clinical Professor.

Jenny De Ruiter RN is Briarwood's expert Aesthetic Nurse Injector. Her approach is to listen to and get to know her patients so that she can recommend an array of options to foster confidence in their care. This inherently honest approach has won her the accolades and appreciation of her patients and has helped many achieve satisfaction within their expectations. Jenny has performed so many treatments to such a prominent level of satisfaction that she is currently the Number Two Top Injector in Southwestern Ontario according to Allergan (the makers of BOTOX® and Juvéderm®).

Briarwood Surgical Centre also offers medical aesthetic treatments with their expert Medical Aesthetician Rachel Dance. Rachel has been in the cosmetics industry for 5 years and has completed several certifications in medical aesthetic treatments including lasers, IPL, Microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and medical grade facials. Having extensive knowledge of skin health and working alongside industry leaders, Dr. Stephen Brown, Dr. Rodger Shortt, and Registered Nurse injector Jenny De Ruiter, Rachel provides the patients of GraceMed – Briarwood with customized treatment plans using innovative technology and the best in medical-grade skincare.

About GraceMed

GraceMed is an experienced team of world-class plastic and cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists, and med spa clinicians that provide a wide range of cosmetic surgeries, aesthetic procedures, and medical-grade skincare. We incorporate state-of-the-art technology with industry-leading procedures and service. Dr. Douglas Grace (founder of GraceMed) has been an esteemed Cosmetic Surgeon in the Burlington, Oakville area for over 18 years. He believes that plastic surgery and medical aesthetics are most successful when they enhance a person's natural beauty. He founded GraceMed on the pillars of excellent patient care, the highest surgical standards, a professional environment, and compassionate staff. Most importantly, GraceMed upholds the things we care about most – client safety, comfort, honesty, and transparency.

For further information: GraceMed, 2275 Upper Middle Rd. E., Ste. 601 Oakville, ON L6H 0C3, Phone: 1 (289) 813-9405 | Email: [email protected]