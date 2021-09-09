Brian Ginsler Announces Launch of New Independent Wealth Management Firm, Ginsler Wealth

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Brian Ginsler, a Canadian wealth management industry leader, is pleased to announce the official launch of a new, independent wealth management firm, Ginsler Wealth Management Inc. ("Ginsler Wealth").

Ginsler Wealth was created as a direct response to growing demand from high net worth families for a comprehensive solution for their overall wealth management needs. Ginsler Wealth provides financial planning services, which include tax, estate and insurance planning, along with an open-architecture investment management platform that brings a universe of investment opportunities to clients, without the sale of proprietary products.

"Ginsler Wealth is a new wealth management experience," said Brian Ginsler, President & CEO. "We exist to serve successful families that embrace independence and the flexibility it provides; families that want unconstrained wealth management solutions; and families that expect a higher, more personal level of service. Think of it as your wealth…unlimited."

Ginsler Wealth's founder, Brian Ginsler, is a wealth management industry veteran. After completing his MBA at Harvard Business School, Ginsler achieved his Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner designations and has held leadership roles in investment banking, wealth management & family office, investment management and alternative lending. Ginsler is a registered portfolio manager. He was the first advisor in Canada to achieve the Certificate in Blockchain & Digital Assets from the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals in New York ("DACFP").

Ginsler Wealth's services fall into four categories:

Planning – Cashflow & budgeting; tax, insurance, estate and retirement planning. Investing – Goal setting, asset mix determination, investment manager & strategy selection, reporting. Coordinating – External advisor & investment manager oversight, review of private investments, consolidated reporting. Living – Lifestyle concierge, information services, strategic business advice, philanthropic planning.

Ginsler Wealth believes high net worth families can no longer be constrained by traditional investment portfolios simply comprised of stocks and bonds. Ginsler Wealth client portfolios include real estate investments, alternative investments, investments in private deals and private companies, and exposure to digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As the first advisor in Canada with a certificate in Blockchain & Digital Assets (i.e., "cryptocurrency") from DACFP, Ginsler Wealth is uniquely positioned to advise Canadians on adding digital asset exposure to their overall portfolios.

In addition, Ginsler Wealth has introduced a unique fee structure: "We strive for direct alignment with our clients in everything we do," said Brian Ginsler. "We believe our standard management fee is lower than our competitors. If we don't do a good job for our clients, we get paid less than our competition. Our performance-oriented fee structure allows us to do well only if our clients do well."

Ginsler Wealth is a new alternative for those seeking an independent, unconstrainted wealth management alternative. "Our independence ensures we solely serve our clients and enables us to be unconstrained in our ability to search the world for the most appropriate solutions," said Ginsler.

About Ginsler Wealth Management Inc.

Ginsler Wealth Management Inc. ("Ginsler Wealth") is a new wealth management experience. We exist to serve successful families that embrace independence and the flexibility it provides; families that want unconstrained wealth management solutions; and families that expect a higher, more personal level of service. Think of it as your wealth…unlimited.

Ginsler Wealth is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer in the province of Ontario.

For further information: Ginsler Wealth Management Inc., 225A MacPherson Avenue, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1A1; Brian Ginsler, President & CEO, (416) 635-7159, [email protected], www.ginslerwealth.com