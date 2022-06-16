BRIAN GERSH APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT USA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSXV: NTE) (OTC: NETWF) ("Network" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Gersh as President of Network Entertainment USA. Gersh, a veteran entertainment executive based in Los Angeles, has three decades of experience in Hollywood, during which he has developed deep relationships with diverse A-list talent across the board, including writers, directors, actors, and musicians, while playing a key role in greenlighting scores of film and television projects across the globe.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with Brian for several years and feel that now is the perfect time for him to assume the role of President, Network Entertainment USA. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience and a vast array of relationships with collaborative partners, top talent, and intellectual property owners formed over a long and successful career at the highest levels of the entertainment industry, he also shares our collective vision for the future as the industry shifts rapidly, creating boundless new opportunities for Network," said Network CEO Derik Murray. "Brian's appointment as the President of Network Entertainment USA further solidifies our focus and commitment to our U.S. and global partners to continue delivering exceptional premium content that resonates with audiences and critics around the world."

Prior to joining Network in 2018, Gersh was the Head of the Talent Department at Triad Artists, Co-Head of the Motion Picture Department at the William Morris Agency, and a Partner at the Talent Entertainment Group, a leading talent management company that became Management 360.

In his new role, Gersh will be responsible for leading Network's U.S. operations, overseeing sales and partnership initiatives, maintaining strategic contacts with existing commercial partners, developing new partnerships, managing the Company's agency representation, and continuing to expand Network's footprint in the U.S. and global marketplace.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to continue working alongside Network's visionary leadership and supremely talented people that make for a rare and truly inspirational environment," said Mr. Gersh. "I'm committed to further solidifying Network as a go-to supplier for the world's most prestigious platforms and networks, as well as expanding the Company's reach into new technologies such as NFTs."

About Network Media Group / Network Entertainment

Network Media Group is the parent company of Network Entertainment Inc.

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film, television, and digital content production company that creates, finances, and produces award-winning programming for television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world.

The Network premium brand of content delivers world-class casts and features visually cinematic, richly crafted storytelling. The Company's productions are consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners. Newly formed Network NFT Studios collaborates with IP owners, artists, and top talent to create, distribute, and monetize NFT campaigns and related initiatives in the digital universe (networknft.ca).

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

