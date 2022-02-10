BriaCell Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Bill Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX: BCT) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .