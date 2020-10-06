Bri-Chem Announces CFO Transition

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TSX Symbol "BRY"

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem" or "Company") (TSX: BRY), a North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, today announced that Tony Pagnucco, CPA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective October 6, 2020. Mr. Pagnucco will succeed Jason Theiss, who will be stepping down from the CFO role on October 31, 2020 to pursue other interests. We thank Mr. Theiss for his 13 years of contributions to the Company, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Pagnucco previously worked for Deloitte LLP in public practice where he was responsible for direct planning, management and oversight of numerous audit engagements. More recently, Mr. Pagnucco has worked in private industry as a strategic and effective business leader with industry experience in oil and gas services, construction, manufacturing and real estate development. Mr. Pagnucco earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree, Major in Accounting, from the University of Alberta.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 26 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to [email protected].

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bri-Chem Corp.

For further information: Jason Theiss, Bri-Chem Corp., CFO, T: (780) 571-8587, E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.brichem.com

