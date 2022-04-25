Brett Jackman joins PointsBet Canada as Vice President of Strategy

"The opening of the regulated iGaming market in Ontario represents one of the most exciting business opportunities within Canada in recent memory," said Jackman. "As the industry collectively continues to build, we know this space will soon touch so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast. I look forward to playing a role in ensuring that PointsBet Canada capitalizes on this incredible opportunity and delivers a truly authentic and differentiated product experience for Canadian sports fans."

Jackman joins PointsBet Canada from Rogers Communications (RCI), where he was Senior Director of Corporate Strategy, serving as a top strategic advisor and thought partner to senior leadership while helping drive long-term strategy across RCI's core business units. Most recently, he played a key role in RCI's efforts to bring high-speed connectivity to underserved rural and indigenous households across Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Jackman also was instrumental in RCI's $26 billion deal to acquire Shaw Communications.

"Brett's expertise and vision will be absolutely crucial in helping shape PointsBet Canada's priorities as we forge further ahead into the budding sports betting landscape," added PointsBet Canada Chief Executive Officer Scott Vanderwel. "As our commitment so far has shown, PointsBet Canada has big ambitions, and I am thrilled to have Brett alongside us moving forward to help shape and drive our growth agenda, building upon the strong foundation we've assembled thus far."

Prior to his time at Rogers, Jackman was a a senior consultant with Accenture Strategy, a global business strategy consultancy where he focused on clients in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Jackman holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School and undergraduate degrees in Business and Medical Sciences from the University of Western Ontario. He currently sits on the Board of Lakefield College School and serves as Chair of the Finance & Audit Committee.

