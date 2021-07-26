TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) Chair, Joanne De Laurentiis, is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Brent Zorgdrager to the FSRA Board.

Brent Zorgdrager was re-appointed as a Board member for a three-year term, effective July 26, 2021.

"Brent's financial expertise as CEO and former CFO of Kindred Credit Union has been a tremendous value in his role as Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee, as well as the Chair of the Deposit Insurance Reserve Fund," said retiring founding Board Chair Bryan Davies.

Chair, De Laurentiis, noted that Brent's leadership on these committees ensures that the Board is fulfilling its oversight of financial planning and reporting as well as the audit processes, which is critical to maintaining the support of the sectors who pay fees to FSRA.

Learn More

FSRA is established as a self-funded Crown corporation with a Board of Directors consisting of at least three, and not more than 11 members who are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Finance. One member is designated as Chair by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister.

Biographical information on all Board Members is available at www.fsrao.ca/about-fsra/governance.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: For media inquiries: Judy Pfeifer, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Public Affairs, C: 416 574 7950, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fsrao.ca

