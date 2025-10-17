BRENT H. ZETTL PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS OF ZYUS LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Mr. Brent H. Zettl (the "acquiror"), who serves as the President and CEO and a director of ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation ("ZYUS") provides updates to his holdings of Common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of ZYUS, Common Share purchase warrants of ZYUS ("Warrants") and options to purchase Common Shares ("Options").

On October 16, 2025, an agreement to amend a prior secured promissory note (the Loan Amendment") between ZYUS Life Sciences Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZYUS, and 102042227 Saskatchewan Ltd ("102 Sask"), an entity owned and controlled by Mr. Zettl was entered into. In connection with the Loan Amendment, ZUYS has agreed to issue to 102 Sask, subject to approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), 4,347,826 Warrants as a bonus (the "Loan Amendment Bonus Warrants"). The Loan Amendment Bonus Warrants will have an expiry date two years from the date of issuance (subject to certain acceleration provisions) and an exercise price of $0.69 per Common Shares. The issuance of the Loan Amendment Bonus Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Immediately prior to the transaction described above, the acquiror owns, directly and indirectly, and exercises control over 34,029,080 Common Shares, 149,253 Warrants and 493,108 Options, representing 44.0% of ZYUS's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming full exercise of all of the convertible securities held by the acquiror).

After giving effect to the issuance of the Loan Amendment Bonus Warrants upon approval of the TSXV, the acquiror will own, directly and indirectly, and exercise control over 34,029,080 Common Shares, 4,497,079 Warrants and 493,108 Options, representing 46.9% of ZYUS's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the issuance of the Loan Amendment Bonus Warrants, the acquiror's security holding percentage will increase by 2.6% on a partially diluted basis from the percentage disclosed (44.3%) in the last early warning report filed by the acquiror on June 30, 2025.

The acquiror's transaction was made for investment purposes. The acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional securities of ZYUS in the open market or otherwise, and may dispose of any or all of securities of ZYUS in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities of ZYUS, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of ZYUS and other relevant factors.

An early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror under applicable securities laws and will be available on ZYUS's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

For more information, please contact the Acquiror at 204-407 Downey Road, Saskatoon, SK S7N 4L8; telephone: (306) 242-2357

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

Contacts, (306) 242-2357