Breathtaking Bubble Planet Experience makes its Canadian Debut in Toronto this Fall

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience, the multisensory experience, which has drawn record crowds in Milan, Brussels and Los Angeles will make its Canadian debut in Toronto this fall, and advance tickets are now available.

Bubble Planet is an Instagram-worthy attraction for children and adults of all ages. Its engaging and other-worldly design, all inspired by bubbles, captures the essence of play at its purest.

Bubble Planet is an Instagram-worthy attraction for children and adults of all ages.

"Bubble Planet's spherical interactive design is unique in that it awakens all five senses," said Mario Iacampo, CEO and creative director of Exhibition Hub, co-producer and curator of Bubble Planet. "We constantly strive to create experiences that instill a sense of wonder and play in our guests. Bubble Planet's combination of imaginary worlds, technology and virtual reality more than delivers on this mission."

Filled with awe-inspiring photo-opportunities, and immersive play, Bubble Planet will feature more than 10 thematic environments, a bubble bath ball pit, soaring virtual reality and interactive games. There is even a Balloon Getaway simulating a hot air balloon flight that carries guests into the heart of a Bubble Universe.

Featuring fantastical landscapes, Bubble Planet delivers mesmerizing concepts and dreamy experiences using a magical combination of colours, optical illusions, lasers, lights, bubbles, balloons, virtual reality and 360-degree projection technology.

"Our colourful world of bubbles is designed to give people a break from the stresses of their everyday lives, and to give them an opportunity to re-connect with their imagination," added Iacampo. "It's also a place to bond with loved ones, friends and colleagues, and to bring joy to the child inside of everyone."

Bubble Planet is co-produced by Exhibition Hub – curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions globally – in partnership with Fever – the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform. This power duo is also behind the internationally acclaimed attraction Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Bubble Planet is suitable for guests of all ages. Advanced tickets are available now for purchase at: www.bubble-planet.com/toronto. Admission prices start at: $36.90 for adults and $27.90 for kids (children four years old and younger can enter free of charge). VIP tickets, group bundles and family passes are also available. The approximate duration of the experience is 60 minutes. Further information regarding the Toronto location and opening date will be announced shortly.

About Exhibition Hub

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue creating each time an original experience from museums, exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots. Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

