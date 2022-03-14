"In recent years, we at the Foundation have noticed that younger and younger women are being diagnosed with breast cancer," says Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, QBCF President and CEO. "The situation is worrisome and we feel it is our duty to act and to share information so that young women become concerned about the disease earlier and are alert to its signs and symptoms. This is especially important since breast cancer is usually more aggressive in young women."

The QBCF campaign strikes a direct and compelling tone, as evidenced by its title: "Breast Cancer Isn't Just for Boomers," and its call to action: "Check your breasts. You're not too young." The use of the term "boomer" is not intended to stigmatize older women, who are also affected by breast cancer, but rather to generate a reaction and awareness among younger women, who may have seen older women, including aunts, living with breast cancer but do not necessarily think that they too are susceptible to developing this illness. The campaign therefore relies on this reference that many young women can identify with.

It is important to note that breast cancer can also affect men. Although men represent less than 1% of cases in Quebec, that 1% is 1% too many, and they are encouraged to pay attention to their health.

THE NEED FOR AWARENESS

In 2021, the World Health Organization stated that breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. Although it is often associated with older women, breast cancer also affects younger women. In fact, it is the most diagnosed cancer in women aged 30-to-49-year-olds. It is also the leading cause of cancer death for that age group; of all cancer deaths in 30-to-49-year-olds, 17% are due to breast cancer.

Unfortunately, young women can tend to feel nonchalant about the disease, which exacerbates the problem. This is what motivated the QBCF to create this new awareness campaign, which aims to encourage young women and their family doctors to become informed, to open up the discussion with those around them and to be vigilant about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. By practising breast observation, as recommended by the QBCF, women will get to know their breasts and be able to recognize recent and persistent changes that merit further investigation. Fortified by this vigilance, they will be able to take prompt action by consulting their family doctor or by calling the QBCF for support.

Screenwriter, author and actress Sarah-Maude Beauchesne has chosen to engage as an ambassador for the awareness campaign to help spread the word and encourage the women in her life and her community to be aware of their breast health. "At almost 32 years of age, I need to be aware that breast cancer can happen to me too, right now," says Ms. Beauchesne. "I need to stay alert, spread the word, talk about it with my friends, with my sisters, so that together we can take care of our breasts."

LACK OF PREVENTION IN QUEBEC

The lack of awareness among young women of the risks of breast cancer is partly a consequence of the dearth of effective management in the province. The Quebec Breast Cancer Screening Program begins at age 50. Women in this age group are encouraged to have a mammogram every two years. Women under the age of 50, however, do not have access to preventive screening. It is important to remember that earlier diagnosis of breast cancer increases the chances of survival. For example, the five-year survival rate is 99% for breast cancer treated at an early stage.

For this reason, awareness and prevention are essential educational tools for young women. It is vital that they practice breast observation at home.

Although most changes detected by breast palpation are not cancerous, it is important to be prudent and informed. Women's concerns and worries about their breast health should be heard by health professionals, regardless of the patient's age.

We believe that awareness is the key to early detection and can save many lives.

This is also the view of Émilie Jubinville, a young woman who battled triple-negative breast cancer at the age of 27: "Breast observation is essential for women's health. You can't assume that it just happens to other people. The younger you are, the more aggressive it is; the more important it is. Two minutes in your week can save your life."

Current statistics indicate that if the trend continues, one in eight women in Quebec will develop breast cancer in her lifetime and one in 34 will die from it.

For any questions about breast cancer, people are invited to contact their family doctor or the QBCF at 1 855 561-PINK.

The bilingual campaign will be rolled out on the Web, social media, signage and radio, in addition to being supported by a public relations campaign.

ABOUT THE QUEBEC BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only charitable organization that ensures its investment in breast cancer research stays here in the province. In over 27 years, it has raised more than $57.5 million to support cutting-edge research in Quebec and advocate for those living with breast cancer and their families. Through research and innovation, support and awareness, it is dedicated to helping those with breast cancer and their loved ones. Researchers, volunteers, employees, donors and families, all driven by the same vision: a future where no one dies of breast cancer.

