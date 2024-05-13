Breakthroughs in AI Chips and Image Recognition Propel Market Growth and Business Enhancements

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group – The race to improve artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating at breakneck speed, with China recently unveiling a new photon-powered neural network microchip that can run on a thousandth as much energy as common electron-powered chips. According to analysts at DataHorizzon Research the AI Chip Market is set for explosive growth of over 40.6% CAGR through to 2032. As new chips improve, so too do the ways we use the chips to enhance businesses through AI-powered deep machine learning and neural networks. In one aspect that's consistently improving is AI-powered image recognition, which Research and Markets projects to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% towards US$98.6 billion by 2029. This portion of the AI revolution is being rapidly implemented and improved by developers including Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), and Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK).

As the capabilities of deep machine learning expand across various industries, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has rebranded and broadened its market reach. The company now targets sectors such as advertising, gaming, and neural networks with its proprietary technology, GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning). This advanced platform enables businesses to develop their own object detection and visual information systems, leveraging the power of complete neural networks. By integrating object visual recognition, Scope AI is enhancing the ability of companies to personalize ad content, create immersive gaming experiences, and utilize neural networks for diverse applications.

Recently, Scope announced new updates to GEM, enhancing its functionality for advertising firms to tailor ad content more effectively, enabling the gaming industry to offer more personalized gameplay experiences, and utilizing the power of neural networks for advanced applications. These updates significantly boost the platform's utility in object visual recognition, allowing businesses to gain deeper insights and deliver more precise solutions. By leveraging advanced object detection and visual information systems, advertisers can better analyze consumer behavior and optimize campaigns, while game developers can create richer, more engaging user experiences.

"We're very pleased at how seamless we were able to streamline, enhance, and strengthen our platform with the latest performance and security upgrades made to our infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Scope. "The next generation of our platform will set us apart in what kind of data and its sensitivity we can process and store. It's a potential game-changer for the industry."

GEM comes with an intuitive web-interface, a developer, detail user, entrepreneur or full-on enterprise could easily set up an object detection system to run advanced data inference, or build a completely new, never before seen neural network model in real-time.

Scope AI is optimistic that GEM's latest updates can significantly advance the advertising and gaming industries by offering new insights and capabilities. For advertising, Scope explains that GEM's visual recognition technology allows advertisers to create highly targeted and engaging ads. This approach not only maximizes return on ad spend but also drives customer engagement to new heights.

In the gaming sector, Scope believes GEM can significantly enhance user experiences by customizing gameplay and recommendations through neural network analysis of player behavior. GEM provides developers with crucial insights aimed at optimizing game design, increasing user retention, and maximizing revenue potential.

Looking to further empower AI developers, Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) announced its leading-edge CooperTM Developer Platform earlier this year. The platform was designed to offer seamless integration of software, hardware, state-of-the-art fine-tuned AI models, and services that provide universal support for Ambarella's entire portfolio of AI systems-on-chip (SoCs).

"Developers creating products based on the latest AI technologies are faced with the daunting challenge of integrating multiple software tools while deploying on diverse hardware platforms," said Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella. "Our new unified, robust and scalable Cooper Developer Platform allows designers to easily take full advantage of our SoCs' industry-leading AI performance per watt, via intuitive and comprehensive tools that abstract the hardware and enable them to focus on product innovation across multiple markets and applications."

Through April, Ambarella continued expanding its AI SoC portfolio, adding the CV75S family of 5nm chips, which the company claims offers the most cost- and power-efficient SoC option for running the latest AI-based image processing like vision language models (VLMs) and vision transformer networks in security, robotics, conferencing, and sports cameras.

Aiding in enhancing the connectivity required for smooth implementation of AI platforms is Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), which recently launched a family of multi-protocol IP for edge AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a 22nm radio configuration. Named the Ceva-Waves Links, the new family of multi-protocol IP supports WiFi6, Bluetooth, and Ultra-Widband (UWB) features optimized co-existence schemes and are adapted to various radios and configurations.

Earlier this year, Ceva also expanded its AI ecosystem for its class-leading NeuPro-M NPU IP with the addition of two new partnerships targeting automotive and vision-based Edge AI applications.

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to Visionary.ai and ENOT.ai, who join the ecosystem of partners that support our Smart Edge customer base," said Ran Snir, Vice President and General Manager of the Vision Business Unit at Ceva. "These partners are bringing new levels of innovation to solve complex challenges using AI, and illustrate the value proposition of our NeuPro-M NPU to enable scalable AI workloads on-device with highest power efficiency."

Display driver and other semiconductors products suppliers Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) recently announced a collaboration with E Ink Holdings Inc., a pioneer and distinguished leader in ePaper technology, to introduce a revolutionary ultralow power battery-operated smart retail solution. In the realm of smart signage, Himax WiseEye AI is now revolutionizing e-signage by incorporating E Ink's Kaleido display and offering a versatile suite of always-on sensing AI capabilities, including human presence and individual detection.

"The partnership between Himax and E Ink marks a significant evolution from our years of collaboration in the e-reader industry, now venturing into the domain of e-signage and ESL," said Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing business at Himax. "Leveraging E Ink's versatile ePaper technologies and extensive industry reach, combined with Himax's robust AI and ultralow power expertise, our goal is to redefine the possibilities of next-generation e-signage and ESL products, envisioning enhanced precision, privacy, and versatility."

Used by designers and architects, a platform built by 3D software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) recently demonstrated the capabilities of an ambitious generative AI project called Project Bernini, a text-to-3D tool. Project Bernini can create 3D images from a variety of input types including a text prompt, a single 2D image, multiple images and/or point clouds.

In late April, Autodesk also announced an interoperability agreement with Nemetschek Group to improve open collaboration and efficiencies for the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) and media and entertainment (M&E) industries. The duo will work together to enhance existing interoperability between each company's industry cloud and desktop products and to improve the fluent exchange of information across solutions.

"Autodesk is firmly committed to building open, integrated, cloud-powered solutions for our customers that unlock data and connect project teams," said Amy Bunszel, Executive Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Solutions at Autodesk. "Extending Autodesk's cloud and desktop solutions with Nemetschek interoperability is a huge step towards optimizing our customers' workflows and helping them generate better project outcomes."

