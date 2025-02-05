BREAKING NEWS: truLOCAL Retaliates with 25% OFF Canadian Meat & Seafood for 30 Days

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a premium e-commerce brand portfolio, announces that truLOCAL, our Canadian meat and seafood subscription brand, is offering first-time customers a 25% OFF discount for 30 days.

Ghassan Halazon, truLOCAL President and EMERGE CEO commented, "At truLOCAL, we believe supporting local and eating healthy isn't just a movement, it's a way of life. Politics aside, it's been an inspiring week witnessing and participating in the "coming together" of Canadians to double down on LOCAL. Count us in, it says it right there in our name and we plan to stay true to it. This 25% OFF discount is our invitation to Canadians to lean into the truLOCAL way."

Since 2016, truLOCAL has connected tens of thousands of Canadians to dozens of local farmers and suppliers across the country with one mission: Bringing healthy, local food onto Canadians' tables. truLOCAL members can choose from a selection of ethically sourced options including grass-fed & finished beef, certified organic chicken, wild-caught salmon, and much more. Our suppliers all share our commitment to sustainability and ensuring that every cut of meat and catch of the day is of the highest caliber.

For the next 30 days, first-time customers can take advantage of the 25% OFF offer* by heading to truLOCAL and loading up your premium meat and seafood boxes that we will deliver straight to your doorsteps (FREE Shipping). Insert the below promo code to receive 25% OFF your first 2 boxes:

Promo code: TRUCANADA

* Offer valid until March 5, 2025 for new subscriptions only. Cannot be combined with other offers.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a premium e-commerce brand portfolio. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to unique offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our premium meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf businesses include UnderPar, our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, and JustGolfStuff, our golf products & apparel brand.

