If Vaughan wants a real change, they need to vote for Danny DeSantis on Monday October 24

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Several polls have come out over the last few days showing that Steven Del Duca may take the Mayoral race in Vaughan, with Danny DeSantis coming in a close second and Sandra Racco being a distant third.

"A vote for Racco is a wasted vote as far as I am concerned," said Danny. "Also, Del Duca had the ability to do many things for Vaughan. He represented Vaughan at Queens Park but what did he get done for Vaughan?"

BREAKING NEWS: Danny DeSantis Polling a Close Second in the Race for Mayor of Vaughan (CNW Group/City of Vaughn - Political Campaign)

Voting for Steven may not be a good scenario for Vaughan. Steven has had ten years in powerful provincial positions to bring aid to the area that he represented, yet life in Vaughan has not improved for many years. Steven is a career politician that seems to forget why he gets elected in the first place.

"I find the Mainstreet Research Poll very humorous," said Danny. "They have Steven at 23%, Sandra at 13% and myself at 5%. They give Steven the win based on 452 people surveyed. There are nearly a quarter of a million voters in Vaughan."

The undecided need to get to the polls on Monday and decide if they want another career politician or a real change with Danny DeSantis for a better life in Vaughan.

"I did a poll too," said Danny. "It showed me winning with over 60%, Steven with only 2% and Sandra with around 30%. The bottom line is that the only poll that is ever going to matter is the one on Monday."

It is time for the majority of Vaughan voters to go to the polls and vote. Will the voters reject the idea of Steven Del Duca as Mayor or will they embrace the change that Danny DeSantis represents?

If you really want a big change for the City of Vaughan, vote to elect Danny DeSantis a New Mayor of Vaughan. The city of Vaughan Municipal Election will be held Monday October 24th, 2022.

For further information: For more information including a list of upcoming public appearances or to arrange for an in-person, private interview with Danny DeSantis, please contact Fred at 647-402-7411 | [email protected]