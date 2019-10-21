Breaking Ground. Transforming Health. A new SickKids is rising.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join on Tuesday, October 22 as we break ground and begin construction on the new SickKids.

What: Media are invited to join the official groundbreaking ceremony where we will commemorate the transformative first step towards building a new SickKids. This monumental milestone will feature a photo-op moment with shovels entering the ground on the site of what will become the new Patient Support Centre (PSC). Attendees of this special event will include 'Catalyst' and 'Groundbreakers' donors who contributed a minimum of $1 million, as well as His Worship, Mayor Tory, alongside patients and staff. SickKids Foundation CEO, Ted Garrard, will be available immediately after the event for interviews



Where: The Hospital for Sick Children, Elizabeth Street Entrance – 170 Elizabeth Street



When: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m



NOTE: The event will be outdoors so please dress accordingly

For more information on the project, including details on each of the phases, please visit: www.sickkids.ca/ProjectHorizon.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and as a result of a record-breaking year in fundraising, SickKids Foundation generated an unprecedented $159 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit www.sickkidsfoundation.com.

For further information: Lynn Bessoudo, SickKids Foundation, cell: 416-572-1625, email: lynn.Bessoudo@sickkidsfoundation.com.

