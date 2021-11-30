Breakfast Culture Poised for Growth in 2022: Eight Client Wins, Advocacy Award, Global Business Development

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Breakfast Culture, the boutique diversity and inclusion marketing consultancy, is growing, welcoming eight clients, celebrating its Founder & CEO's win of a major advocacy award, and hiring Darren Thompson to spearhead global growth.

Eight Client Wins: Five New & Three Repeat Clients

"Breakfast Culture helps organizations increase revenue by cultivating equitable and inclusive workplace cultures, garnering new and diverse audiences, creating new lines of business and fostering productivity," says Founder & CEO Jefferson Darrell.

"We chose Breakfast Culture and Jefferson Darrell's team because they understand our business, and the marketplace we operate in," says Roy Roedger, President & CEO at SDI Marketing. "Layer their industry experience and lived experiences combined with both theoretical and practical diversity, equity and inclusion experience, Breakfast Culture was the clear choice as SDI strives be a more inclusive organization for our employees and partner to our clients."

Jefferson Darrell Wins 2021 LGBT+ Business Advocate of the Year Award

Jefferson Darrell wins the 2021 LGBT+ Business Advocate of the Year Award from Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), recognizing him as a significant champion of LGBT+ businesses and entrepreneurs, improving their inclusion in Canada's economy.

"I've observed how his intersectionality, his Blackness and his Queerness, is constantly at play," says Tim Morton, CEO of Prompta Consulting Inc., a Breakfast Culture business partner and nominator for this Award.

Breakfast Culture takes a holistic approach to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), incorporating intersectionality and the business case. "When addressing homophobia, Jefferson looks at how it intersects with other forms of discrimination, such as racism, sexism, ableism, transphobia, and more," adds Morton. Today, Breakfast Culture's DEI work is transforming the AIDS/HIV sectors, the marketing sectors, and the arts and culture sectors.

Darren Thompson Leads Global Business Development

Our new Business Development Partner POKR Consulting specializes in strategies and marketing campaigns to help organizations better connect with their clients for growth.

