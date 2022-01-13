Brazeau Seller Law Earns Recertification in Meritas, the Leading Global Alliance of Independent Business Law Firms

Brazeau Seller Law membership in Meritas means clients can access quality legal expertise around the world

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Brazeau Seller Law, a Ottawa-based law firm, today announced that it has been awarded recertification in Meritas, a global alliance of independent business law firms. Brazeau Seller Law joined Meritas in 1999 and, as a condition of its membership, is required to successfully complete recertification every three years.

Meritas is the only law firm alliance with an established and comprehensive means of monitoring the quality of its member firms, a process that saves clients' time validating law firm credentials and experience. Meritas membership is selective and by invitation only. Firms are regularly assessed and recertified for the breadth of their practice expertise, client satisfaction and high standards of cybersecurity to keep legal information safe. Meritas' extensive due diligence process ensures that only firms meeting the tenets of Meritas' unique Quality Assurance Program are allowed to maintain membership. The measurement of the firm's performance, based on input from clients, is reflected in a Satisfaction Index score, which is available online on the Meritas website.

"Our values of quality service and client satisfaction align with the Meritas mission to provide a safe and responsive global offering to clients," said Tanya Jenkins, Managing Director at Brazeau Seller Law. "We've successfully collaborated with colleagues in many jurisdictions around the world to solve client issues and help them seize opportunities outside of this market. We look forward to keeping those vital connections through membership in Meritas."

The recertification process Brazeau Seller Law completed to maintain its membership status included exacting self-assessment, peer review by other law firms and client feedback.

"Businesses trust the Meritas alliance of law firms for top-tier quality, convenience, consistency and value," said Sona Pancholy, president of Meritas. "Brazeau Seller Law has demonstrated its commitment to world-class legal standards, and therefore has successfully earned its recertification in Meritas."

About Brazeau Seller Law

Brazeau Seller Law, a Meritas member firm, was founded in 1989 and currently operates with 21 lawyers and 37 support staff. The firm has distinguished itself among the best across a full range of service areas and is locally and nationally recognized. We have long-standing working relationships with business people in virtually every sector of the Ottawa community, while continuing to offer a full range of services for owners, entrepreneurs, managers, and professionals around the world. For more information about Brazeau Seller Law, visit www.brazeauseller.com or call 613-237-4000.

About Meritas

Meritas' global alliance of independent, market-leading law firms provides borderless legal services to companies looking to effectively capture opportunities and solve issues anywhere in the world. Companies benefit from local knowledge, collective strength and new efficiencies when they work with Meritas law firms. The personal attention and care they experience is part of Meritas' industry-first commitment to the utmost in quality of service and putting client priorities above all else. Founded in 1990, Meritas has member firms in 259 markets worldwide with more than 7,500 dedicated, collaborative lawyers. To locate a Meritas resource for a specific need or in a certain market, visit Meritas.org or call +1-612-339-8680.

