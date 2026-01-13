Brazeau Seller Law welcomes Michael Marcogliese as Partner

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Brazeau Seller Law, an Ottawa-based law firm, is proud to announce that Michael Marcogliese has joined the firm's partnership, effective January 1, 2026.

This significant milestone recognizes Michael's dedication, leadership, and outstanding contributions to the firm and its clients over the years.

Photo of Michael Marcogliese (CNW Group/Brazeau Seller Law) Meritas - Law Firms Worldwide (CNW Group/Brazeau Seller Law)

"Michael has consistently demonstrated the values and expertise that define Brazeau Seller Law," said Founding Partner, Fred Seller. "His commitment to our clients, team, and firm truly sets him apart. We are pleased to welcome him to the partnership and look forward to his continued leadership."

Since joining Brazeau Seller Law in 2021, Michael has played a key role in the firm's corporate, commercial, and tax practice, advising clients on complex transactions, mergers and acquisitions, business matters, and reorganizations. His experience supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and health professionals in these areas has made him a trusted and adept advisor in Ottawa and beyond.

"I am honoured to join the partnership at Brazeau Seller Law," said Michael Marcogliese. "Collaborating with such a talented team and serving our clients has been deeply rewarding. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth while upholding its longstanding tradition of excellence."

For more information about Brazeau Seller Law visit www.brazeauseller.com or call +1-613-237-4000.

About Brazeau Seller Law

Brazeau Seller Law was founded in 1989 and currently operates with 25 lawyers and 39 support staff. As a business law firm, Brazeau Seller Law has distinguished itself as a leader across a full range of service areas and is locally and nationally recognized. We have long-standing working relationships with business people in virtually every sector of the Ottawa business community, and offer a full range of services for owners, entrepreneurs, managers, and professionals around the world. Brazeau Seller Law is a proud member of Meritas Law Firms, a global alliance of independent, market-leading law firms providing borderless legal services to companies looking to effectively capture opportunities and solve issues anywhere in the world (www.Meritas.org).

SOURCE Brazeau Seller Law

Brazeau Seller Law Contact: Tricia Smith, Director of Operations, +1-613-237-4000, [email protected]