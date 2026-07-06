Bravo Intercepts 51m at 3.7 g/t PGM+Au + 0.33% Ni, including 23m at 5.6 g/t PGM+Au + 0.44% Ni at Luanga

"Further results from infill and extensional drilling in the Central Sector continue to demonstrate potential to expand and upgrade Luanga's mineral resource. The drill results reported herein consistently show grades and thicknesses that, for the most part, exceed those from shallower drilling. The sections presented in this release also illustrate the Central Sector's strong continuity and consistent thickness as we drill deeper toward the limits of open pit mining," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "We are also pleased to advise commencement of a 50-line Km Cu-Au induced polarization ("IP") geophysical program over numerous targets across Luanga."

Highlights Include:

The 2026 infill and extensional drill program continues to progress well and on schedule, with results from the Central Sector continuing to support the objectives of expanding mineralization at depth and increasing drill density with the objective of upgrading existing mineral resources from Inferred to Indicated categories.

Results reported demonstrate a continuing trend of deeper drilling encountering similar or greater mineralized thicknesses, with comparable or higher PGM+Au grades, commonly associated with increased Ni sulphide grades in the main sulphide zone ("MSZ").

These results extend the drill-defined mineralization from approximately 200m to approaching 300m below surface.

Cu-Au Exploration: To date approximately 3 line-km of IP surveying has been completed, with a further 17 line-km cleared and prepared for the Cu-Au focused IP geophysical survey, with approximately 50km planned overall. The geophysical contractor commenced the IP survey on June 16 th .

Results are pending for additional drill holes along strike at the Cresent Zone, where further drilling is ongoing.

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Thickness

(m) Au

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Pd

(g/t) Rh

(g/t) PGM+Au

(g/t) Ni (%)

Sulphide* Cu (%)

Sulphide TYPE DDH26LU312 259.25 310.25 51.00 0.07 0.84 2.61 0.140 3.67 0.33 0.04 FR Including 285.25 308.25 23.00 0.06 1.29 4.04 0.210 5.59 0.44 0.04 FR DDH26LU313 140.00 145.00 5.00 0.04 1.78 4.09 0.270 6.18 0.15 0.01 FR DDH26LU314 168.20 197.20 29.00 0.02 0.74 1.23 0.130 2.12 0.12 0.01 FR DDH26LU315 179.65 187.45 7.80 0.21 1.12 3.01 0.180 4.52 0.14 0.02 FR And 192.00 198.00 6.00 0.36 3.44 9.14 0.570 13.50 0.21 0.01 FR DDH26LU316 296.60 346.60 50.00 0.02 0.56 1.89 0.088 2.55 0.20 0.01 FR And 37.86 69.20 31.34 0.08 1.13 1.76 0.227 3.20 0.15 0.01 FR And 75.90 83.10 7.20 0.02 1.60 1.86 0.552 4.03 0.08 0.04 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 108% to 125% of true thickness in the Central Sector.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.

Luanga Drilling Update

Results from thirteen diamond drill holes have been received; twelve from the Central Sector and one from the Crescent Zone of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit. All drill holes reported herein are angled holes (-60 degrees), towards an azimuth of 330°, except for DDH26LU330 which is angled towards 090°. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 3,594 metres of diamond drilling.

Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector shows results from extensional drilling in the Central Sector, extending the drill-defined portion of the MSZ mineralization from approximately 200m to closer to 300m below surface. Drilling on this section aims to support the potential upgrade a portion of the inferred mineral resources that exist below DDH24LU282 into indicated mineral resources, while simultaneously supporting the definition of potential new inferred mineral resources below hole DDH26LU312.

Results from DDH26LU312 continue the trend of deeper drilling intersecting similar or greater mineralized thicknesses, with comparable of higher PGM+Au grades and commonly increasing Ni sulphide grades, in the MSZ as compared to shallower drilling. In addition, the mineralized zone in DDH26LU312 also contains a well-defined high-grade core, returning 23m at 5.67 g/t PGM+Au (plus 0.44% Ni), consistent with other intercepts throughout the Central Sector. Mineralization remains open at depth.

Section 2 (Figure 2) in Central Sector is an infill drilling section, where all drill holes but DDH24LU289 are new. In this section, the MSZ mineralization is now defined to approximately 300m below surface. Drilling on this section also aims to support upgrading inferred resources to the indicated category while potentially adding new inferred resources at depth. Following the sequence of drilling from surface to depth (Figure 2), results also continue the trend of deeper drilling encountering comparable or higher PGM+Au grades, while mineralized thicknesses remain consistently similar across all five holes on the section.

Section 3 (Figure 3) in Central Sector shows an extensional drill section, where DDH26LU310 has been added, stepping back 100m behind earlier (2022-2023) Bravo drilling. The MSZ mineralization again continues in the same predictable fashion at depth. In this section, new drilling (DDH26LU310) extends the MSZ definition from a previously shallow depth of approximately 130m to approximately 200m below surface, with further potential to extend mineralization to depth, where it remains open. While the MSZ is slightly narrower than in drill holes DDH23LU186 and DDH23LU154 above, DDH26LU310 again demonstrates a significant increase in PGM+Au grades at depth.

Crescent Zone

Assay results received from a single hole (DDH26LU311) at the Crescent Zone did not intercept any significant mineralization. Results are pending for other drill hole further along strike at the Cresent Zone, and additional drilling is planned.

Cu-Au Exploration

To date, 3 line-km of IP surveying have been completed, and a further 17 line-km's have been prepared across selected prospective Cu-Au targets for the approximately 50 line-km IP geophysical survey. The geophysical contractor commenced the survey on June 16th.

Drill Results Status Update

In total, 417 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 90,105 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 377 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 32 holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes), which mostly relate to exploration drilling outside the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni resource area. In total, 58 trenches have been completed to date (for 10,901 metres), with results from 6 trenches currently pending.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From

(m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Au

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Pd

(g/t) Rh

(g/t) PGM+Au

(g/t) Ni (%)

Sulphide* Cu (%)

Sulphide TYPE DDH26LU301 23.00 34.90 11.90 0.08 0.24 0.65 0.030 1.01 0.29 0.18 FR And 50.10 57.10 7.00 0.01 0.40 1.00 0.130 1.55 0.30 0.02 FR And 78.10 86.10 8.00 0.04 0.68 1.79 0.110 2.62 0.28 0.03 FR And 90.10 92.10 2.00 0.02 0.48 1.14 0.060 1.69 0.18 0.01 FR And 106.10 110.10 4.00 0.02 0.39 0.82 0.250 1.48 0.19 0.02 FR And 113.10 118.10 5.00 0.20 0.57 1.55 0.130 2.45 0.26 0.04 FR And 128.80 147.10 18.30 0.05 0.23 0.69 0.030 1.01 0.15 0.02 FR And 241.60 289.60 48.00 0.00 0.30 0.30 0.020 0.63 0.01 0.01 FR DDH26LU310 71.90 73.90 2.00 0.08 0.36 0.83 0.000 1.28 0.07 0.04 FR And 138.42 142.60 4.18 0.13 0.38 1.96 0.180 2.64 0.22 0.01 FR And 191.20 216.20 25.00 0.04 0.66 0.94 0.110 1.75 0.11 0.01 FR And 232.20 234.20 2.00 0.00 0.43 0.63 0.090 1.15 0.02 0.01 FR And 245.20 249.20 4.00 0.00 0.29 0.45 0.020 0.77 0.13 0.03 FR DDH26LU311 NSI** DDH26LU312 245.25 255.25 10.00 0.08 0.23 0.68 0.030 1.02 0.16 0.06 FR And 259.25 310.25 51.00 0.07 0.84 2.61 0.140 3.67 0.33 0.04 FR Including 285.25 308.25 23.00 0.06 1.29 4.04 0.210 5.59 0.44 0.04 FR And 314.25 324.25 10.00 0.01 0.29 0.24 0.010 0.55 0.01 0.03 FR And 340.25 349.25 9.00 0.01 0.20 0.59 0.000 0.80 0.02 0.01 FR DDH26LU313 16.55 24.38 7.83 0.01 0.25 0.60 0.000 0.86 NA* NA* OX And 108.50 119.38 10.88 0.01 0.23 0.63 0.070 0.94 0.23 0.01 FR And 128.88 132.38 3.50 0.02 0.43 1.16 0.070 1.69 0.19 0.01 FR And 140.00 145.00 5.00 0.04 1.78 4.09 0.270 6.18 0.15 0.01 FR DDH26LU314 56.60 59.30 2.70 0.16 0.29 0.78 0.000 1.23 0.20 0.03 FR And 168.20 197.20 29.00 0.02 0.74 1.23 0.130 2.12 0.12 0.01 FR And 207.20 211.20 4.00 0.02 0.58 0.73 0.090 1.42 0.05 0.01 FR DDH26LU315 71.54 85.45 13.91 0.08 0.24 0.61 0.000 0.94 0.13 0.02 FR And 140.86 152.83 11.97 0.07 0.24 0.64 0.030 0.98 0.12 0.04 FR And 179.65 187.45 7.80 0.21 1.12 3.01 0.180 4.52 0.14 0.02 FR And 192.00 198.00 6.00 0.36 3.44 9.14 0.570 13.50 0.21 0.01 FR DDH26LU316 296.60 346.60 50.00 0.02 0.56 1.89 0.088 2.55 0.20 0.01 FR And 369.60 386.60 17.00 0.00 0.34 0.40 0.006 0.75 0.02 0.01 FR And 431.60 435.60 4.00 0.01 1.06 0.29 0.316 1.67 0.01 0.01 FR DDH26LU317 15.00 26.70 11.70 0.67 0.12 0.32 0.001 1.11 NA* NA* OX And 206.82 220.80 13.98 0.13 0.19 0.76 0.041 1.12 0.13 0.06 FR And 275.70 279.70 4.00 0.01 0.39 0.54 0.078 1.02 0.05 0.01 FR And 291.70 303.70 12.00 0.02 0.55 0.69 0.111 1.37 0.08 0.01 FR DDH26LU318 15.00 20.00 5.00 0.06 0.24 0.57 0.008 0.87 NA* NA* OX And 55.55 61.09 5.54 0.11 0.20 0.56 0.003 0.87 0.11 0.06 FR And 94.10 97.10 3.00 0.23 0.38 1.05 0.004 1.66 0.23 0.17 FR And 100.10 102.10 2.00 0.11 0.20 0.53 0.002 0.85 0.16 0.05 FR And 223.12 266.05 42.93 0.01 0.24 0.75 0.043 1.05 0.19 0.01 FR And 317.05 338.05 21.00 0.01 0.28 0.27 0.003 0.56 0.02 0.01 FR DDH26LU319 63.90 73.90 10.00 0.01 0.35 0.21 0.038 0.60 0.10 0.01 FR And 76.90 81.90 5.00 0.01 0.63 0.69 0.038 1.37 0.16 0.01 FR And 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.001 0.03 1.08 2.04 FR And 206.60 212.60 6.00 0.05 2.16 4.20 0.337 6.75 0.08 0.01 FR DDH26LU320 30.30 34.30 4.00 0.03 0.29 0.38 0.061 0.76 0.09 0.04 FR And 52.85 55.90 3.05 0.02 0.22 0.44 0.041 0.72 0.15 0.01 FR And 63.90 66.90 3.00 0.07 0.72 1.33 0.153 2.28 0.12 0.01 FR DDH26LU330 2.00 4.00 2.00 0.03 2.28 1.69 0.345 4.35 NA* NA* OX And 37.86 69.20 31.34 0.08 1.13 1.76 0.227 3.20 0.15 0.01 FR And 75.90 83.10 7.20 0.02 1.60 1.86 0.552 4.03 0.08 0.04 FR And 89.10 101.10 12.00 0.01 0.39 0.49 0.037 0.93 0.04 0.01 FR And 122.50 126.70 4.20 0.03 0.94 0.82 0.138 1.93 0.03 0.01 FR And 139.85 151.85 12.00 0.03 0.64 0.69 0.107 1.47 0.03 0.01 FR And 202.55 204.35 1.80 0.01 0.40 0.87 0.030 1.30 1.41 0.29 FR And 215.33 220.30 4.97 0.03 0.25 0.98 0.027 1.28 1.00 0.37 FR including 215.33 218.00 2.67 0.05 0.42 1.60 0.041 2.11 1.75 0.68 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 108% to 125% of true thickness in the Central Sector.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.

** NSI = No significant intercept

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.

The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 55,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "aim", "expand", "upgrade", "consistently", "exceed", "robust", "continuous", "encourage", "improve", "potential", "high-grade", "better", "increase", "advance", "most active", "benefit", "significant", "consistent", "frequent", "comparable", "possibility", "prospective", "remains open", "objective", "appear", "define", "similar", "trend", "commonly", "plan", "demonstrate", "expectation", "well", "support", "greater", "open", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's 2026 drill program and the results thereof; comparisons to historical and/or prior Bravo drilling; the potential for extensions to mineralization at depth; the potential for greater thicknesses and/or higher grades at depth; the existence of a higher grade core to the MSZ; the potential of the recently identified Crescent Zone; whether or not the infill drilling will confirm the continuity of the mineralization in the current mineral resource estimate; whether or not infill drilling and other factors will support upgrading mineral resources from the inferred category to the indicated category; the impact of current and future drilling on future mineral resource estimates, after taking into account other modifying factors; whether or not the mineralization is amenable to open pit mining and, if so, to what extent; potential economic outcomes, including strip ratios, in future economic studies; the potential to encounter Cu-Au mineralization in the recently commenced IP survey; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, PGMs and Au; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that PGM and/or Ni grades and mineralized thicknesses are improving to depth; that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH26LU301 Bravo 658693.43 9340790.59 252.240 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 315.55 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU310 Bravo 659419.63 9341134.50 218.670 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 270.35 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU311 Bravo 658630.39 9341196.43 210.770 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 180.40 330.00 -60.00 Crescent DDH26LU312 Bravo 658455.06 9340402.84 267.550 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 380.80 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU313 Bravo 658780.34 9340840.97 241.750 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 190.80 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU314 Bravo 659485.67 9341216.55 213.280 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 230.50 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU315 Bravo 658805.39 9340797.96 252.400 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 240.90 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU316 Bravo 658403.280 9340292.320 259.620 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 461.00 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU317 Bravo 659541.67 9341120.12 203.640 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 312.90 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU318 Bravo 658558.40 9340623.13 282.120 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 360.40 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU319 Bravo 658884.98 9340850.78 257.850 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 250.25 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU320 Bravo 659515.51 9341368.51 213.850 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 125.10 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU330 Bravo 659950.37 9342025.01 267.360 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 274.80 90.00 -60.00 Central

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]