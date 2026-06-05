Bravo Announces Voting Results of AGM and Stock Options Grant

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announces the results of voting from the Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on June 4, 2026 (the "Meeting").

A total of 99,768,634 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 72.83% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company at the record date.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, as detailed below.

Number of Directors

Results of voting for the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at four (4) were as follows:

Votes For % Vote For Votes Against % Vote Against 99,713,160 99.94 55,474 0.06

Election of Directors

The following four individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the votes being cast by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Vote For Votes Withheld/Abstained % Withheld/Abstained Luis Mauricio F. Azevedo 96,649,427 99.99 10,991 0.01 Margot Naudie 90,721,193 93.86 5,939,225 6.14 Anthony Polglase 96,649,427 99.99 10,991 0.01 Stephen Quin 94,194,387 97.45 2,466,031 2.55

Appointment of Auditor

Results of voting for the resolution approving the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration were as follows:

Votes For % Vote For Votes Withheld/Abstained % Withheld/Abstained 99,750,360 99.98 18,264 0.02









Approval of Stock Option Plan

Results of voting by disinterested shareholders for the resolution to approve the Stock Option Plan were as follows:

Votes For % Vote For Votes Against % Withheld/Abstained 36,043,432* 93.65 2,443,529 6.35

* Excluding 58,173,457 shares held by Insiders

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,182,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $ 3.65 per common share, and vest as to 25% one year from the date of grant followed by 25% annually thereafter until fully vested. All the Options expire on June 3, 2031.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni deposit while also exploring for IOCG-style Cu+Au and magmatic-style Ni+Cu+/-PGM+/-Au mineralization within its Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.

The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás while defining other significant deposit types in the region.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 55,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman & CEO; or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]