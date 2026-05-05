Bravo Reports Infill and Extensional Drill Results from Luanga

"Initial results from infill and extensional drilling in the Central Sector at our Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit continue to demonstrate potential to expand and upgrade Luanga's mineral resource. Infill drilling is consistently intercepting thicknesses and grades often comparable to, or exceeding results from, earlier drilling. Drill sections in this news release also demonstrate that grades continue to be consistent, with excellent continuity from hole to hole and section to section," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "We are also encouraged with positive results from the new Crescent Zone, a regional target outside Luanga's three main PGM sectors. The Crescent Zone was delineated through reinterpretation and relogging triggered by the completion of the 2025 geophysical surveys. We've also intercepted another encouraging copper occurrence (DDH26LU307) at the eastern end of the Crescent Zone that warrants further investigation."

Highlights Include:

The 2026 infill and extensional drill program is well underway, with results received from the Central Sector supporting the objectives of expanding mineralization and upgrading the confidence of existing Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") from Inferred to Indicated categories.

Results to date continue to demonstrate comparable or improved grades and mineralized thicknesses relative to previous drilling on the same or surrounding sections. Mineralization remains open at depth.

Exploration at the new Crescent Zone (see Figure 4), located outside Luanga's three main PGM sectors, suggests repetition of the mafic/ultramafic Luanga stratigraphic sequence, supporting the possibility of multiple PGM+Au mineralized horizons associated with the prospective orthopyroxenite unit. Further drilling is required to test this potential.

At the Crescent Zone, 7.95m of high-grade copper oxide mineralization (1.94% Cu), with associated PGM+Au, was intercepted. Additional follow-up work required.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Au (g/t) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Rh (g/t) Ni (%) Sulphide* Cu (%) PGM+Au (g/t) TYPE DDH26LU302 137.00 181.00 44.00 0.01 0.43 1.32 0.067 0.24 0.01 1.83 FR DDH26LU305 163.90 234.70 70.80 0.03 0.41 1.35 0.064 0.28 0.03 1.86 FR Including 212.70 232.70 20.00 0.01 0.80 2.63 0.115 0.40 0.02 3.56 FR DDH26LU306 199.00 218.00 19.00 0.04 1.28 1.66 0.224 0.19 0.01 3.20 FR DDH26LU307 34.25 42.20 7.95 0.05 0.35 0.18 0.004 NA 1.94 0.58 Ox DDH26LU308 218.75 265.75 47.00 0.01 0.42 1.34 0.056 0.28 0.01 1.83 FR Including 254.75 264.75 10.00 0.01 0.75 2.47 0.116 0.46 0.02 3.36 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 106% to 125% of true thickness in the Central Sector, and 103% to 105% of true thickness in the Crescent Zone.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.

Luanga Drilling Update

Results from eight diamond drill holes have been received; four from the Central Sector and four from the new Crescent Zone of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit. All drill holes reported herein are angled holes (-60 degrees), towards an azimuth of 330°. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 1,953 metres of diamond drilling.

Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector shows results from the first of the infill sections at the Central Sector, where the Main Sulphide Zone mineralization is now defined to approximately 250m below surface on these new sections. The objective of this work is to upgrade the confidence levels of existing resources in the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") from inferred to indicated resources. DDH26LU302, 305 and 308 all exhibit similar thicknesses of mineralization seen in previously reported drill hole DDH24LU289 and in sections along strike. PGM+Au grades appear slightly better in the new drilling, while Ni sulphide grades appear to increase marginally with depth. Mineralization remains open at depth.

Section 2 (Figure 2) shows exploration drilling at the newly named Crescent Zone. Historical drilling previously identified PGM+Au mineralization at this location, albeit with a limited understanding of its orientation or potential. Recent reinterpretation and relogging by Bravo, following newly collected ground geophysics (micro-gravity and magnetics) that was completed in late 2025, suggest repetition through potential folding (which may also introduce overturning with repetition) of the mafic/ultramafic Luanga stratigraphic sequence. This creates the possibility of intercepting PGM+Au mineralization associated with the prospective orthopyroxenite stratigraphic unit where it is repeated.

Section 2 shows the stratigraphy in the Crescent Zone to be a repeat of the known mineralized Luanga stratigraphy in the Central Sector to the east, encompassing at least three mineralized lenses. However, in this case, the stratigraphy is "right-way-up" (mafic rocks at the top, ultramafic rocks below), whereas in the Central Sector stratigraphy is overturned, with ultramafic rocks above the mafic sequence. Furthermore, relogged historic drill hole FD0079 shows the apparent reappearance, at depth, of the mafic (norite) upper part of the Luanga stratigraphic sequence. Further drilling is required to better understand and test this potential.

Further to the east in the Crescent Zone, drill hole DDH26LU307 (Figure 3) intersected 7.95m at 1.94% Cu (plus 0.6 g/t PGM+Au), in oxide from a depth of 34m. Mineralization is composed of a mixture of oxide Cu minerals and what appears to be PGM+Au mineralization that is more typical of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit. Copper mineralization is composed mostly of malachite, iron hydroxides (from sulphides) and chalcocite (a Cu supergene mineral, likely from the supergene alteration of chalcopyrite). Chalcocite occurs as fine-grained aggregates or coatings on remnants of chalcopyrite. Malachite is likely derived from subsequent alteration of chalcocite. The host rock is a brecciated talc-schist, highly altered and locally with mylonitic foliation. Further work is required to determine the source and style of this mineralization.

Drill Results Status Update

In total, 400 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 85,074 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 355 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 37 holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes), which mostly relate to exploration drilling outside the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni resource area. In total, 58 trenches have been completed to date (for 10,901 metres), with results from 6 trenches currently pending.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Au (g/t) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Rh (g/t) Ni (%) Sulphide* Cu (%) PGM+Au (g/t) TYPE DDH26LU302 73.05 75.05 2.00 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.41 0.10 0.04 FR And 89.05 90.05 1.00 2.01 0.03 0.05 0.007 0.03 <0.01 2.09 FR And 137.00 181.00 44.00 0.01 0.43 1.32 0.067 0.24 0.01 1.83 FR And 256.85 261.90 5.05 0.00 0.82 0.23 0.220 0.01 <0.01 1.29 FR DDH26LU303 95.33 103.50 8.17 0.00 0.69 0.39 0.003 0.02 0.01 1.09 FR And 203.75 205.54 1.79 0.00 1.10 0.20 0.015 0.04 <0.01 1.31 FR DDH26LU304 16.00 27.30 11.30 0.00 0.53 0.42 0.004 NA 0.01 0.95 Ox And 116.50 118.55 2.05 0.01 1.22 0.29 0.013 0.08 0.01 1.53 FR DDH26LU305 163.90 234.70 70.80 0.03 0.41 1.35 0.064 0.28 0.03 1.86 FR Including 212.70 232.70 20.00 0.01 0.80 2.63 0.115 0.40 0.02 3.56 FR And 241.70 244.70 3.00 0.03 3.21 3.45 0.063 0.21 0.01 6.75 FR DDH26LU306 114.00 118.00 4.00 0.03 0.27 0.40 0.007 0.08 0.03 0.71 FR And 135.95 140.15 4.20 0.16 0.30 0.81 0.072 0.43 0.10 1.34 FR And 147.15 149.15 2.00 0.06 0.48 1.09 0.089 0.34 0.07 1.72 FR And 199.00 218.00 19.00 0.04 1.28 1.66 0.224 0.19 0.01 3.20 FR And 237.00 241.00 4.00 0.02 0.35 0.79 0.039 0.05 0.01 1.19 FR DDH26LU307 11.00 15.00 4.00 0.01 0.29 0.15 0.003 NA <0.01 0.45 Ox And 34.25 42.20 7.95 0.05 0.35 0.18 0.004 NA 1.94 0.58 Ox And 46.20 58.20 12.00 0.01 0.30 0.19 0.004 NA 0.02 0.51 Ox And 137.20 140.20 3.00 0.01 1.02 0.19 0.015 0.05 0.01 1.23 FR DDH26LU308 25.35 27.35 2.00 0.17 0.54 1.29 0.003 0.27 0.01 2.00 FR And 35.35 37.35 2.00 0.12 0.15 0.39 0.003 0.10 0.01 0.67 FR And 164.00 164.75 0.75 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.000 1.00 0.28 0.01 FR And 218.75 265.75 47.00 0.01 0.42 1.34 0.056 0.28 0.01 1.83 FR Including 254.75 264.75 10.00 0.01 0.75 2.47 0.116 0.46 0.02 3.36 FR And 284.75 310.75 26.00 0.01 0.25 0.36 0.004 0.05 0.01 0.61 FR Including 286.75 289.75 3.00 0.02 0.81 0.99 0.018 0.07 0.01 1.84 FR DDH26LU309 17.00 18.00 1.00 0.02 0.79 0.32 0.014 NA 0.01 1.13 Ox And 86.15 88.15 2.00 0.00 0.57 0.17 0.001 0.03 0.01 0.74 FR And 111.60 114.60 3.00 0.00 0.65 0.36 0.002 0.04 0.01 1.02 FR And 149.60 155.40 5.80 0.00 0.40 0.12 0.004 0.02 0.01 0.53 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 106% to 125% of true thickness in the Central Sector, and 103% to 105% of true thickness in the Crescent Zone.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.

The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 55,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "expand", "upgrade", "consistently", "exceed", "robust", "continuous", "encourage", "improve", "potential", "high-grade", "better", "increase", "advance", "most active", "benefit", " significant", "consistent", "frequent", "comparable", "possibility", "prospective", "remains open", ""objective", "appear", "define", "similar", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's 2026 drill program and the results thereof; comparisons to historical and/or prior Bravo drilling; the potential for extensions to mineralization at depth; the potential for greater thicknesses and/or higher grades at depth; the potential for fold repetitions of favourable stratigraphy and mineralized horizons; the potential of the recently identified Crescent Zone, including the copper oxide-PGM mineralization and whether a mineral resource can be defined at Crescent; whether the Crescent Zone is a fold repetition of the current mineralized stratigraphy and whether there is potential for additional such repetitions; whether or not the infill drilling will confirm the continuity of the mineralization in the current mineral resource estimate; whether or not infill drilling will upgrade mineral resources from the inferred category to the indicated category; the impact of current and future drilling on future mineral resource estimates, after taking into account other modifying factors; whether or not the mineralization is amenable to open pit mining and, if so, to what extent; potential economic outcomes, including strip ratios, in future economic studies; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, PGMs and Au; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that PGM and/or Ni grades and mineralized thicknesses are improving to depth; that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH26LU302 Bravo 658323.20 9340430.22 273.380 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 270.40 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU303 Bravo 658915.18 9341302.67 217.620 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 250.70 330.00 -60.00 Crescent DDH26LU304 Bravo 658865.55 9341388.48 208.750 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.00 330.00 -60.00 Crescent DDH26LU305 Bravo 658346.26 9340390.55 265.450 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 310.40 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU306 Bravo 659385.87 9341087.39 221.820 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 270.45 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU307 Bravo 658952.31 9341438.17 209.690 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.40 330.00 -60.00 Crescent DDH26LU308 Bravo 658369.87 9340350.06 256.840 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 350.75 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH26LU309 Bravo 658977.22 9341395.15 218.480 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.25 330.00 -60.00 Crescent

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]