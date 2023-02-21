Bravo Engages Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Integral will trade common shares of Bravo on the TSXV to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of Bravo's shares and provide Bravo with market intelligence. In consideration for the services provided by Integral, Bravo has agreed to pay Integral a cash fee of $6,000 per month for an initial minimum term of three months, after which the agreement may be terminated by Bravo at any time upon 30 days' written notice.

Bravo and Integral are unrelated entities. To the knowledge of Bravo, Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in Bravo or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. Integral is a member of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO). Accordingly, Integral can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

