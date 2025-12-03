Bravo Reports Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and Technical Report

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has renewed its preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any Securities (as defined below) at this time.

When made final or effective, the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") would allow Bravo to undertake offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts and units (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of CAD$300,000,000 from time to time during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to be filed with applicable securities regulators.

In connection with the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus filing, the Company has filed an independent technical report titled "NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment, Luanga Project, Pará, Brazil" dated effective July 7, 2025, issued on August 20, 2025 and revised on November 28, 2025 (the "PEA Technical Report"), which report was prepared by Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez (B.Sc Mining Engineering, FAIG), Bernardo Viana (BSc Geology, FAIG), Paulo Roberto Bergmann Moreira (B.Sc Mine Eng, FAusIMM) and Juliano Lima (B.Sc Geology Eng, MAIG) of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda.

The PEA Technical Report replaces the previous technical report with the same title, dated July 7, 2025, issued on August 20, 2025 and filed on SEDAR+ on August 21, 2025 following questions identified during an Ontario Securities Commission staff review in order to clarify that (a) the qualified persons responsible for the PEA Technical Report are Mr. Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mr. Bernardo Viana, Mr. Paulo Roberto Bergmann Moreira and Mr. Juliano Felix de Lima; and (b) Mr. Eduardo Dequech de Carvalho, who is a mining engineer and a MAusIMM, with 7 years of experience in mineral reserve estimation and mine planning, supported Mr. Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez with the preparation of information regarding mining methods, infrastructure, market studies and contracts, and economic analysis.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our copper-gold exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists and engineers, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region and elsewhere. The individuals in the team have successfully taken a past iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting and donating more than 42,000 high-value trees in and around the project area in the past 30 months, while hiring personnel and contracting services locally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and Final Shelf Prospectus filings, the Securities which may become issuable thereunder and the anticipated benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, continued capitalization and commercial viability; global economic conditions; competition; and delays in obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals for the filing of the Final Shelf Prsopectus. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, Bravo has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that Bravo will be able to raise additional capital as necessary, that the proposed exploration and development activities will proceed as planned, that market fundamentals will result in sustained demand and prices for platinum group metals, gold, copper and nickel and that all requisite regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Bravo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]