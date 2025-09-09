Bravo's Exploration Continues to Show Potential at Multiple Targets

Figure 9: Location of the Babylon Ni-Cu Target in respect to the Luanga deposit. (CNW Group/Bravo Mining Corp.)

"Drilling and geophysical work continue to demonstrate the potential scale and diversity of exploration opportunities across Luanga, with both IOCG and magmatic Ni-Cu mineralization identified at several of the 17 anomalies prioritized for evaluation. The 2025 program has, so far, confirmed extensions to the copper-gold mineralization at T5, returned encouraging results in scout drilling at T16 and T17, and we are now expanding our focus to new targets such as Babylon, which encompasses a large magnetic signature. Our exploration is systematically building a pipeline of exploration prospects that highlight Luanga's potential well beyond the PGM+Au+Ni deposit itself," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "Further, with the recently reprocessed geophysical datasets, we are also investigating the potential for deep extensions to Luanga's PGM+Au+Ni mineralization, while refining drill targeting across the IOCG and magmatic Ni-Cu prospects to test these targets at depth. In parallel, we are continuing to advance metallurgical optimization work and other economic studies on the PGM+Au+Ni deposit throughout the year, which will support the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study".

Highlights Include

T5 Prospect: Drilling confirmed up-dip extensions of Cu-Au mineralization, with intercepts including 6.2m @ 2.07% Cu & 0.48 g/t Au (DDH2505T026), 6.65m @ 2.57% Cu & 0.55 g/t Au (DDH2505T024), and 2.91m @ 6.01% Cu & 0.43 g/t Au (DDH2505T025). Results support a structurally controlled IOCG-style system; development of a 3D geological and structural model is underway to guide a follow-up drill program.

Drilling confirmed up-dip extensions of Cu-Au mineralization, with intercepts including Results support a structurally controlled IOCG-style system; development of a 3D geological and structural model is underway to guide a follow-up drill program. T16 Target: A strong EM conductor located outside the Luanga PGM deposit, where scout drilling confirmed lateral continuity of Cu-Ni mineralization, highlighted by DDH2516T005 which returned 6.54m @ 2.25% Cu & 0.55% Ni within a 7.8m -wide hydrothermal system, with massive to semi-massive sulphides. Additional assay results are pending.

A strong EM conductor located outside the Luanga PGM deposit, where scout drilling confirmed lateral continuity of Cu-Ni mineralization, highlighted by within a -wide hydrothermal system, with massive to semi-massive sulphides. Additional assay results are pending. Babylon Ni-Cu Target: New drilling and BHEM survey underway over this target located stratigraphically below the Luanga PGM deposit and associated with a large magnetic anomaly together with a strong EM conductor and a gravity high. Previous drilling at this target intercepted 11.04m @ 2.04% Ni & 1.23% Cu (DDH22LU047).

New drilling and BHEM survey underway over this target located stratigraphically below the Luanga PGM deposit and associated with a large magnetic anomaly together with a strong EM conductor and a gravity high. Previous drilling at this target intercepted @ 2.04% Ni & 1.23% Cu (DDH22LU047). Drilling Highlights

HOLE-ID Target From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Cu (%)

Sulphide Au (g/t) Ni (%)

Sulphide TYPE DDH2505T024 T5 114.25 120.90 6.65 2.57 0.55 NA* FR DDH2505T025 T5 91.79 94.70 2.91 6.01 0.43 NA* FR DDH2505T026 T5 65.55 73.86 8.31 1.65 0.15 NA* FR And 99.36 105.56 6.20 2.07 0.48 NA* FR DDH2516T005 T16 82.96 89.50 6.54 2.25 0.09 0.55 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. |* Not Analysed | Given orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 120% to 150% of true thickness at T5, and 125% to 135% of true thickness at T16. | "FR" = Fresh rock.

T5 Target – Exploration Update

Bravo conducted a short drilling program to evaluate the potential for up-dip extensions to the Cu-Au mineralization at the T5 prospect. Six drill holes, totaling 1,004 linear metres, were drilled in Q2 2025, with four intercepting the main mineralized structure.

The Cu-Au sulphide mineralization at T5 occurs primarily as chalcopyrite with subordinate pyrrhotite plus pyrite and can be grouped into four main styles: (i) massive to semi-massive sulphide, (ii) disseminated, (iii) brecciated, and (iv) vein.

The sulphide mineralization is enveloped by a hydrothermal zone associated with the development of biotite, actinolite, scapolite, chlorite, phlogopite, apatite, tourmaline, carbonate and silica. Work to date indicates that the Cu-Au mineralization at T5 is structurally controlled by a WNW-ESE fault, dipping steeply to NNE, developed during a brittle to brittle-ductile regime (brecciation with incipient foliation) that generated irregular open-spaced traps for mineral deposition. Consequently, the thickness of mineralization varies dramatically over relatively short distances. The precipitation of sulphides and Cu-Au grades are likely controlled by this regime.

The host rock is a tonalitic intrusion (supported by petrographic studies) that has a defined Th + U radiometric signature on the airborne radiometric survey. The hydrothermal assemblage, together with the structural control, suggest the T5 Cu-Au mineralization can be postulated as an Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") type occurrence, which is a typical style of mineralization in the Carajás Mineral Province.

Drill hole DDH2505T026 intercepted the main structure, intercepting 6.2m @ 2.07% Cu, 0.48g/t Au from 99.36m downhole, and a splay fault which returned 8.31m @ 1.65% Cu, from 65.55m downhole (Figure 1). This drillhole is the up-dip extension of the mineralization intercepted on previous hole DDH2405T003 (5.19m grading 3.10% Cu and 1.12g/t Au, from 157.91m downhole).

Drill hole DDH2505T024 was drilled up-dip of hole DDH2405T02 (11.5m @ 14.27% Cu, 3.33g/t Au, from 165.62m downhole) and downdip of hole DDH2405T005 (6.0m @ 1.19% Cu, 0.49g/t Au, from 42.50m downhole). DDH2505T024 intercepted a 7.30m wide interval composed of a typical potassic hydrothermal halo, with a sulphide-rich zone within it. Locally, mineralization has a breccia texture, commonly with chalcopyrite being the dominant sulphide mineral (Figure 2). The interval in DDH2506T024 returned 6.65m @ 2.57% Cu and 0.55g/t Au, from 114.25m downhole.

DDH2505T025 was drilled up-dip of DDH2405T015 (13.4m @ 2.93% Cu, 0.39g/t Au, from 121.70m downhole). DDH2505T025 intercepted a breccia zone composed by silica, biotite, amphibole, carbonate, tourmaline and up to 40% sulphides, mostly chalcopyrite and minor pyrite. This interval returned 2.91m @ 6.01% Cu, 0.43g/t Au, from 91.79m downhole.

The Company is currently developing a 3D geological and structural model for T5, and a follow-up drill program will be designed based on this work.

Drilling: T16 HeliTEM Target

T16 is a strong electromagnetic (EM) conductor situated outside the Luanga deposit and was the subject of initial scout drilling in 2024. Two drill holes completed in 2024 intersected breccia sulphide mineralization, revealing promising Cu and Ni grades, associated with low platinum-group metal (PGM) values. The best drill intercepts in 2024 included: 1.29m @ 2.39% Cu, 1.27% Ni, from 94.59m downhole (DDH2416T001) and 3.0m @ 0.87% Cu, 0.48% Ni, from 99.30m downhole (DDH2416T002).

Five drill holes, comprising 761 linear metres have been drilled at T16 during 2025. Results of three drill holes have been received to date.

DDH2516T005 was drilled 25m to the northeast of previous drillhole DDH2416T001 to test the lateral continuity of the Cu-Ni mineralization. The hole intercepted a 7.8m-wide hydrothermal system comprising biotite, actinolite, scapolite and almandine.

Massive to semi-massive sulphide zones occur within this alteration zone, locally showing breccia-textures and suggesting the presence of two generations of sulphides, the first being chalcopyrite-rich and the second pyrrhotite-rich. The hydrothermal system is hosted within basement rocks of dioritic to tonalitic composition, stratigraphically below the Luanga deposit. Results include 6.54m @ 2.25% Cu, 0.55% Ni, from 82.96m downhole (Figures 4 and 5).

DDH2516T004 was drilled 25m to the northeast of previous drillhole DDH2416T002 (3.0m @ 0.87% Cu, 0.48% Ni, from 99.30m downhole) to test the SW lateral continuity of Cu-Ni mineralization. The hole intercepted a wide hydrothermal zone with an apparent thickness more than 20 metres. Sulphides (mostly chalcopyrite) occur along foliation planes within an internal zone of 2.0m @ 0.87% Cu, from 108.75m downhole.

Assays for holes DDH2516T006 and DDH2516T007 are currently pending however, both holes intercepted the same hydrothermal system locally, with internal brecciation associated with sulphide-rich zones (Figures 6 and 7).

DDH2516T003 was drilled to test a localized silicified zone containing malachite (Cu oxide), that outcrops at T16, striking in a NW-SE trend. The hole did not intercept mineralization. A trenching program is planned to better investigate the potential of this style of mineralization.

Drilling: T17 HeliTEM Target

This target is located within the Central Sector of the Luanga deposit, close to a complex structural zone that offsets this sector from the Southwestern Sector. Malachite-bearing gossans occur as float blocks at surface, while geological mapping indicates that the distribution of the gossanous blocks is controlled by this NW-SE regional structure which crosscuts the Luanga PGM deposit.

A shallow drill hole (DDH2517T004 – 120m depth) was drilled to investigate Cu potential along the interpreted structure. The hole intercepted 2.0m @ 0.51% Cu immediately below the base of oxidation, 23.35m downhole. Assay results for the oxide zone are pending.

Babylon Ni-Cu Target

The Babylon target is situated within and stratigraphically below the Luanga deposit and it is associated with a large magnetic anomaly, together with a strong EM conductor and a gravity high (Figure 9). Previous drilling conducted by Bravo in this area, as part of the Luanga PGM program, intercepted high grade magmatic massive sulphide Ni-Cu-PGM mineralization (Hole DDH22LU047 11.04m @ 2.04% Ni, 1.23% Cu, from 131.11m downhole. See news release dated October 17, 2022).

Sulphide mineralization sits at the geologic base of the Luanga deposit in the North Sector and occurs close to the top of a deeper hydrothermal alteration zone related to Fe-Ca-K metasomatism. The main metasomatic alteration assemblage includes magnetite, chlorite, amphibole (actinolite, grunerite and minor hornblende), and garnet (almandine). Sulphide paragenesis is presented by pyrrhotite >> pentlandite (Ni) > chalcopyrite (Cu).

Bravo is currently carrying out a follow-up diamond drilling program, to be followed by a Bore Hole Electromagnetic ("BHEM") survey, with results expected in coming months.

Geophysical Approach for Luanga Deposit, IOCG and Magmatic Ni Targets

Recently, the Company reprocessed the HeliTEM data to produce new products such as the Magnetization Vector Inversion ("MVI") 3D Model and Self-Organizing Maps ("SOM") to further enhance the Company's regional and structural understanding within the Luanga Project area.

The integration of these new products (Figure 10), together with data generated previously (for example; ground magnetic, ground microgravity and Induced Polarization), will assist the Company in its investigations of the potential for deep extensions to the PGM+Au+Ni mineralization within the Luanga deposit, and will also help to increase the confidence of ongoing drill testing over the current portfolio of IOCG and Magmatic Ni (±Cu) targets within the Luanga Project.

Drilling & Trenching Status Update

A total of 367 drill holes has been completed by Bravo to date, for 76,281.90 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 347 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 12 holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). A total of 49 trenches has been completed to date (for 9,813.85 metres), with results from 4 exploration trenches pending.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts

HOLE-ID Target From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Cu (%)

Sulphide Au (g/t) Ni (%)

Sulphide TYPE DDH2505T023 T5 89.50 90.50 1.00 1.19 0.01 NA* FR And 96.50 97.50 1.00 1.04 0.32 NA* FR DDH2505T024 T5 114.25 120.90 6.65 2.57 0.55 NA* FR DDH2505T025 T5 91.79 94.70 2.91 6.01 0.43 NA* FR DDH2505T026 T5 65.55 73.86 8.31 1.65 0.15 NA* FR And 99.36 105.56 6.20 2.07 0.48 NA* FR DDH2505T027 T5 70.63 72.42 1.79 0.30 0.04 NA* FR DDH2505T028 T5 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.31 0.02 NA* FR DDH2516T003 T16 No Significant Results DDH2516T004 T16 108.75 110.75 2.00 0.87 0.05 0.07 FR And 119.95 121.00 1.05 1.71 0.18 0.04 FR DDH2516T005 T16 57.68 58.68 1.00 4.93 0.07 0.02 FR And 82.96 89.50 6.54 2.25 0.09 0.55 FR DDH2516T006 T16 Assays Pending DDH2516T007 T16 Assays Pending DDH2517T004 T17 23.35 25.35 2.00 0.51 0.01 0.03 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. * Not Analysed Given orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 120% to 150% of true thickness at T5 and estimated at 125% to 135% of the true thickness at T16 and T17. Type: FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM and copper-gold Luanga Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "potential", "highlight", "encouraging", "extend", "confirm", "opportunity", "encourage", "significant", "high-grade", "better", "building a pipeline", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information and interpretations pertaining to the Company's ongoing drill program and the results thereof; whether or not the Luanga PGM deposit extends to depth; the potential for new and/or different styles of mineralization in some areas, such as IOCG and Ni-Cu style, the presence of which is publicly well documented in the Carajás mineral province; whether or not the mineralization interested at T5 is in fact IOCG-style, some variant of such or another style of mineralization; the potential continuity of mineralization between holes; the grades and implications of unassayed holes; the visual identification of minerals in the core; whether the mineralization at T5 and other targets are open to expansion or not; whether the other anomalies are related to mineralization; whether the circular anomaly named Babylon, located west of T5, is associated with economically significant mineralization or not and, if so, what grade and quantity; whether current and any future interpreted geophysical anomalies, including those defined through Magnetization Vector Inversion 3D Model and Self-Organizing Maps, point to or represent economically significant mineralization; the Company's timing, cost and results of future exploration programs; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted along strike and up and down dip; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Location Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH2505T023 Bravo 660900.00 9343189.09 192.249 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 164.35 180.00 -60.00 T5 Target DDH2505T024 Bravo 660850.00 9343197.00 193.198 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 148.85 180.00 -60.00 T5 Target DDH2505T025 Bravo 660950.02 9343166.53 187.877 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 170.55 180.00 -60.00 T5 Target DDH2505T026 Bravo 660799.98 9343195.88 198.641 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 149.85 180.00 -60.00 T5 Target DDH2505T027 Bravo 660770.01 9343189.79 197.760 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 130.45 180.00 -60.00 T5 Target DDH2505T028 Bravo 661049.93 9343227.32 180.250 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 240.25 180.00 -70.00 T5 Target DDH2516T003 Bravo 658600.18 9339410.28 193.760 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 120.30 30.00 -60.00 T16 Target DDH2516T004 Bravo 658568.89 9339410.24 194.090 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 170.15 330.00 -60.00 T16 Target DDH2516T005 Bravo 658632.95 9339449.11 190.580 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 159.85 330.00 -60.00 T16 Target DDH2516T006 Bravo 658649.95 9339419.13 192.170 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 190.50 330.00 -60.00 T16 Target DDH2516T007 Bravo 658654.92 9339462.25 188.020 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 120.05 300.00 -60.00 T16 Target DDH2517T004 Bravo 658276.89 9340334.81 257.170 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 120.10 210.00 -60.00 T17 Target

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515, FAI34V FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

