Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services select Aetonix Systems for their enhanced community care and remote home monitoring solution

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Aetonix Systems, the leading platform for virtual care and remote patient management has been selected by the Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services to enhance their community care programs. Over the last five years the aTouchAway® platform has proven to decrease ER usage while improving the health of patients in their own homes. The platform unitizes customized care pathways to combine a series on vitals collections (blood pressure, weight and oxygen saturation levels) with assessment questionnaires and educational materials. The platform has been specifically designed to cater to a senior population that might otherwise find challenges with technology.

"We are happy to work with Aetonix and look forward to enhancing care for the community we serve" said Glen Cunnane, Deputy Chief, Community Paramedicine, Brant/Brantford Paramedic Services.

This selection adds to the ever growing list of regional paramedics that have chosen the Aetonix platform as they look to enhance their community care offerings.

"We are delighted to work with Brant/Brantford paramedics on their excellent initiatives to optimize the care they offer" said Michel Paquet, CEO, Aetonix Systems Inc. "Paramedics are often the frontline of healthcare and being able to include them in our program that works with many of the hospitals/service providers in the region, is an excellent enhancement of service for the entire community"

About Aetonix:

Aetonix is changing lives daily with its virtual care platform, aTouchAway®, which provides telehealth, care pathways and remote patient management to optimize connected health. Its community care platform is revolutionizing the way families, healthcare professionals and patients receive care. Over 250 hospitals and tens of thousands of patients use Aetonix globally.

