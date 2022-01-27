"2021 was a record year for Brandt. We saw many market challenges, but our employees rose to the occasion and drove our company to new heights," says Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple. "This success has created many more opportunities, resulting in another 1500 new positions being created across Brandt in 2022."

With this new goal, Brandt's total workforce is projected to deliver an impressive growth rate of over 100% in just two years, resulting in a projected total employee count of over 6600 by the end of 2022. These additional staffing gains will be spread across the company's operations in Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

About half of the projected new positions will support the company's Brandt Tractor locations across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Another 40% will be focused on boosting manufacturing in Regina, Saskatoon and Illinois, and the remainder will be in corporate support roles in the company's Regina locations.

"For anyone looking to join a private, family-owned business where they're truly valued, Brandt has opportunities for skilled trades-people, business professionals, and new grads too," adds Semple. "With the addition of our large new training center in Regina, we can offer motivated individuals the training they need to build a dynamic career here at Brandt."

Brandt is hosting career fairs across Canada and the US in support of their hiring efforts, with the next event planned today in Regina, SK and in Saskatoon, SK on February 17, 2022. Potential applicants can view a listing of the company's career fairs and job opportunities online at www.brandtjobs.com.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 5200+ employees and more than 170 locations in Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

