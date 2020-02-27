BrandSpark International's 2020 Best New Product Award Winners Announced

Survey of 16,000+ Canadians reveals growing consumer preferences for health-conscious, plant-based and natural products

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, leading market research firm BrandSpark International announced the results of their 17th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA) and new research on Canadians' shopping habits for consumer products. More than 16,000 Canadians voted on the latest beauty, health, personal care, food, beverage, household, pet, home goods and tech products in 70 different categories. Innovation was strongly represented from the natural, plant-based and health-conscious realms, with winning brands including Burt's Bees, Jamieson, Astro, Beyond Burger, and Gardein.

"There are so many new products launched each year. It is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. Unsurprisingly, 66% Canadians rely on the recommendations of others to choose the superior products most deserving of their dollars. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in" said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.

"The BNPAs help products stand out from competition. Year after year we see brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win consistently across traditional and digital media channels." says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the BNPAs. "And we know that including the Best New Product Awards seal and claim drives ROI for the winners. The Best New Product Awards seal is the most leveraged new product seal used by Canada's most trusted brands, and is the most influential seal in the eyes of the consumer because it is based on real Canadian shoppers across the country," Diamond adds.

Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study:

  • The innovations that resonate with the most Canadians focus on health, taste, sustainability, effectiveness, and convenience.
  • 67% say they look for new products that will "make my life easier."
  • Sustainability is on the minds of Canadian shoppers with 60% saying it is important that food products are produced following sustainable practices and 66% saying they try to choose household products that are not harmful to the environment.
  • 76% of Canadians agree that taste is the most important factor when buying food, but they're also trying to eat better with 69% reporting they are making changes to live healthier, remaining constant from last year's survey.
  • Natural food continues to be a priority for Canadians with 58% saying they try to buy products that are more natural.
  • Meat alternatives are growing quickly with 31% reporting that they are eating less meat than 2 years ago, primarily less red meat.

New innovation in Health/OTC products

The 2020 Best New Product Awards featured many over-the-counter health product innovations. Consumer belief in the relevance of new innovation is especially strong in this space, with 64% agreeing that over-the-counter health products are consistently being improved. Canadians are willing to pay for these benefits with 54% saying they will spend more for the products that they know work.

Beauty Products and Effectiveness

In the beauty and personal care categories, the 2020 study confirmed that Canadians continue to look for products that will be gentle on their skin, yet prove to be effective. "Beauty shoppers won't compromise on great results, and superior effectiveness continues to be the key to victory for beauty winners in the BNPAs," said Levy. "Over 50% of shoppers state that beauty products available at drug stores are just as effective as those from more expensive prestige brands".

The 2020 study shows that 57% of beauty shoppers believe that ongoing R&D continues to lead to better beauty products. Natural ingredients are a key area for recent innovation, with 1 in 2 consumers trying to include natural beauty products in their routine. Beauty shoppers also affirmed that they continue to rely on consumer-voted awards and reviews, with 8 in 10 saying consumer endorsements influence them to purchase new beauty products.

2020 Best New Product Award Winners

BEAUTY, HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE

Category

Product

Anti-Aging Facial Care

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid

Baby Health

Braun Nasal Aspirator

Body Lotion

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Fragrance Free

Cheek Tint / Colour

Burt's Bees Lip & Cheek Stick

Collagen Supplement

Jamieson Collagen Anti-Wrinkle Liquid

Conditioner

Hair Food Conditioner

Cough Syrup

Robitussin Honey

Dry Shampoo

Batiste Bare Dry Shampoo

Eye Drops

hydraSense Advanced for Dry Eyes

Hair Mask

Aveeno Oat Milk Blend Hair Mask

Leave-in Hair Treatment

Garnier Almond & Argan Leave-in Treatment

Lip Care

Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment

Pain Relief

Advil Mini Gels

Probiotic for Kids

Jamieson Chewable Probiotic for Kids

Protein Powder

Jamieson Essentials plus Plant Protein

Electric Toothbrush

Oral B Genius x 10000 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Shampoo

Garnier Almond & Argan Shampoo

Shampoo/Conditioner Bar

BKIND Package Free Hair Care Trio

Sinus Relief

Tylenol Sinus Pressure & Pain

Sleep Aid

Jamieson Beauty Sleep

Toothpaste

Sensodyne Rapid Relief

Vitamin

Jamieson Chewable Iron Plus B12

Wellness Gummy

Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy

         

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Category

Product

Bagged Chocolate

Ferrero Bags

Better-for-you Candy

Smart Sweets

Better-for-you Frozen Pizza

Dr. Oetker Yes It's Pizza

Cheese Snack

Black Diamond Combo

Chips

Takis Outlaw

Chocolate Bar

Merci Chocolate Bars

Cookies

Fudge Covered Oreo

Crackers

Triscuit Woven with Chia Seeds Rosemary & Jalapeño

Frozen Breakfast Bowl

CRAVE Bacon Egg Scramble

Frozen Dessert

Dr. Oetker Patisserie

Frozen Fish

Ocean's Yellowfin Tuna Steaks

Frozen Potatoes

McCain Dipn' Wedges

Frozen Savoury Snack

McCain Pizza Pockets Meat Lovers

Grab-and-go Meal

Sabra Avocado Toast

Holiday Chocolate

Lindt Snowman

Ice Cream Sandwich

Farm Boy Dulce De Leche Waffle Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nut Milk

Simply Almond

Peanut Butter/Spread

Legendary Foods Chocolate Banana Flavored Peanut Spread

Plant-Based Burger

Beyond Meat Burger

Plant-Based Sausage

Gardein Breakfast Sausage Patties

Shredded Cheese

Armstrong Triple Cheddar Shredded Cheese

Single-Serve Coffee

NESCAFE GOLD Origins Coffee Capsules

Sparkling Water

S Pellegrino Essenza

Speciality Pasta

Catelli Bistro Infusions

Whipped Cream

Cha's Organic Coconut Whipping Cream

Yogurt

Siggi's Yogurt

Yogurt with Added Probiotics

Astro Original Kefir Probiotic

       

HOUSEHOLD, PET, HOMEGOODS & TECH

Category

Product

Air Fryer

Instant Pot 10-qt Vortex Compact Air Fryer Oven

Air Care

Febreze Small Spaces

Blender

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

Coffee Maker

Braun MultiServe 12cup Drip Coffee Maker

Dish Soap

Palmolive Ultra Liquid Dish Soap, Pure + Clear Original

Dishwasher Cleaner

Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner

Dog Treat

Milk-Bone Wonder Bones

Fabric Enhancer

Downy Wrinkleguard Fabric Conditioner

Fan

Honeywell TurboForce Power High Velocity Oscillating Air Circulator 2 Fans in 1

Hand Soap

Attitude Living Super Leaves Foaming Natural Hand Soap

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Tide Liquid Heavy Duty

Mattress

Beautyrest Black

Mattress-in-a-box

Serta Chinook Mattress-in-a-box

Natural Dog Treat

Crumps' Naturals Mini Trainers Salmon Snaps

Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Airpods Pro

Portable Heater

Honeywell TurboForce Power Heat Circulator

Single-Dose Laundry Detergent

Tide Liquid Pods Cold Water

Smart Speaker

Amazon Echo Dot

Smart Vacuum

Shark IQ Robot Self Empty Vacuum

Tech Toys for Kids

Air Hogs Zero Gravity Laser Racer

