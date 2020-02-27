BrandSpark International's 2020 Best New Product Award Winners Announced

Survey of 16,000+ Canadians reveals growing consumer preferences for health-conscious, plant-based and natural products

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, leading market research firm BrandSpark International announced the results of their 17th annual Best New Product Awards (BNPA) and new research on Canadians' shopping habits for consumer products. More than 16,000 Canadians voted on the latest beauty, health, personal care, food, beverage, household, pet, home goods and tech products in 70 different categories. Innovation was strongly represented from the natural, plant-based and health-conscious realms, with winning brands including Burt's Bees, Jamieson, Astro, Beyond Burger, and Gardein.

"There are so many new products launched each year. It is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. Unsurprisingly, 66% Canadians rely on the recommendations of others to choose the superior products most deserving of their dollars. This is where the Best New Product Awards program comes in" said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.

"The BNPAs help products stand out from competition. Year after year we see brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win consistently across traditional and digital media channels." says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the BNPAs. "And we know that including the Best New Product Awards seal and claim drives ROI for the winners. The Best New Product Awards seal is the most leveraged new product seal used by Canada's most trusted brands, and is the most influential seal in the eyes of the consumer because it is based on real Canadian shoppers across the country," Diamond adds.

Key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study:

The innovations that resonate with the most Canadians focus on health, taste, sustainability, effectiveness, and convenience.

67% say they look for new products that will "make my life easier."

Sustainability is on the minds of Canadian shoppers with 60% saying it is important that food products are produced following sustainable practices and 66% saying they try to choose household products that are not harmful to the environment.

76% of Canadians agree that taste is the most important factor when buying food, but they're also trying to eat better with 69% reporting they are making changes to live healthier, remaining constant from last year's survey.

Natural food continues to be a priority for Canadians with 58% saying they try to buy products that are more natural.

Meat alternatives are growing quickly with 31% reporting that they are eating less meat than 2 years ago, primarily less red meat.

New innovation in Health/OTC products

The 2020 Best New Product Awards featured many over-the-counter health product innovations. Consumer belief in the relevance of new innovation is especially strong in this space, with 64% agreeing that over-the-counter health products are consistently being improved. Canadians are willing to pay for these benefits with 54% saying they will spend more for the products that they know work.

Beauty Products and Effectiveness

In the beauty and personal care categories, the 2020 study confirmed that Canadians continue to look for products that will be gentle on their skin, yet prove to be effective. "Beauty shoppers won't compromise on great results, and superior effectiveness continues to be the key to victory for beauty winners in the BNPAs," said Levy. "Over 50% of shoppers state that beauty products available at drug stores are just as effective as those from more expensive prestige brands".

The 2020 study shows that 57% of beauty shoppers believe that ongoing R&D continues to lead to better beauty products. Natural ingredients are a key area for recent innovation, with 1 in 2 consumers trying to include natural beauty products in their routine. Beauty shoppers also affirmed that they continue to rely on consumer-voted awards and reviews, with 8 in 10 saying consumer endorsements influence them to purchase new beauty products.

2020 Best New Product Award Winners

BEAUTY, HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE Category Product Anti-Aging Facial Care L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Baby Health Braun Nasal Aspirator Body Lotion Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Fragrance Free Cheek Tint / Colour Burt's Bees Lip & Cheek Stick Collagen Supplement Jamieson Collagen Anti-Wrinkle Liquid Conditioner Hair Food Conditioner Cough Syrup Robitussin Honey Dry Shampoo Batiste Bare Dry Shampoo Eye Drops hydraSense Advanced for Dry Eyes Hair Mask Aveeno Oat Milk Blend Hair Mask Leave-in Hair Treatment Garnier Almond & Argan Leave-in Treatment Lip Care Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment Pain Relief Advil Mini Gels Probiotic for Kids Jamieson Chewable Probiotic for Kids Protein Powder Jamieson Essentials plus Plant Protein Electric Toothbrush Oral B Genius x 10000 Rechargeable Toothbrush Shampoo Garnier Almond & Argan Shampoo Shampoo/Conditioner Bar BKIND Package Free Hair Care Trio Sinus Relief Tylenol Sinus Pressure & Pain Sleep Aid Jamieson Beauty Sleep Toothpaste Sensodyne Rapid Relief Vitamin Jamieson Chewable Iron Plus B12 Wellness Gummy Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy

FOOD & BEVERAGE Category Product Bagged Chocolate Ferrero Bags Better-for-you Candy Smart Sweets Better-for-you Frozen Pizza Dr. Oetker Yes It's Pizza Cheese Snack Black Diamond Combo Chips Takis Outlaw Chocolate Bar Merci Chocolate Bars Cookies Fudge Covered Oreo Crackers Triscuit Woven with Chia Seeds Rosemary & Jalapeño Frozen Breakfast Bowl CRAVE Bacon Egg Scramble Frozen Dessert Dr. Oetker Patisserie Frozen Fish Ocean's Yellowfin Tuna Steaks Frozen Potatoes McCain Dipn' Wedges Frozen Savoury Snack McCain Pizza Pockets Meat Lovers Grab-and-go Meal Sabra Avocado Toast Holiday Chocolate Lindt Snowman Ice Cream Sandwich Farm Boy Dulce De Leche Waffle Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches Nut Milk Simply Almond Peanut Butter/Spread Legendary Foods Chocolate Banana Flavored Peanut Spread Plant-Based Burger Beyond Meat Burger Plant-Based Sausage Gardein Breakfast Sausage Patties Shredded Cheese Armstrong Triple Cheddar Shredded Cheese Single-Serve Coffee NESCAFE GOLD Origins Coffee Capsules Sparkling Water S Pellegrino Essenza Speciality Pasta Catelli Bistro Infusions Whipped Cream Cha's Organic Coconut Whipping Cream Yogurt Siggi's Yogurt Yogurt with Added Probiotics Astro Original Kefir Probiotic

HOUSEHOLD, PET, HOMEGOODS & TECH Category Product Air Fryer Instant Pot 10-qt Vortex Compact Air Fryer Oven Air Care Febreze Small Spaces Blender Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender Coffee Maker Braun MultiServe 12cup Drip Coffee Maker Dish Soap Palmolive Ultra Liquid Dish Soap, Pure + Clear Original Dishwasher Cleaner Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner Dog Treat Milk-Bone Wonder Bones Fabric Enhancer Downy Wrinkleguard Fabric Conditioner Fan Honeywell TurboForce Power High Velocity Oscillating Air Circulator 2 Fans in 1 Hand Soap Attitude Living Super Leaves Foaming Natural Hand Soap Liquid Laundry Detergent Tide Liquid Heavy Duty Mattress Beautyrest Black Mattress-in-a-box Serta Chinook Mattress-in-a-box Natural Dog Treat Crumps' Naturals Mini Trainers Salmon Snaps Noise Cancelling Earbuds Airpods Pro Portable Heater Honeywell TurboForce Power Heat Circulator Single-Dose Laundry Detergent Tide Liquid Pods Cold Water Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Dot Smart Vacuum Shark IQ Robot Self Empty Vacuum Tech Toys for Kids Air Hogs Zero Gravity Laser Racer

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a boutique research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major awards programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and a new consumer site, www.ShopperArmy.ca which is a community of shoppers who test products and provide quality ratings and reviews, and also shopper actions and feedback. Shopper Army also offers cash back at 100+ top online stores.

