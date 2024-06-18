Brands for Better Foundation and Amplify Canada Unite to Strengthen Social Impact in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Non-profit Brands for Better Foundation is thrilled to merge with student-led non-profit organization Amplify Canada (Amplify), becoming a powerful unified force with a joint mission to boost Vancouver impact work.

Operating under the Brands for Better Foundation, the merger leverages their combined resources and networks to offer educational opportunities, youth mentorship and student involvement in community impact initiatives. This partnership aims to foster a new generation of community-minded leaders.

Karla Peckett, Founder and Executive Director of Brands for Better Foundation, and VP Brand at Founding Brand SOLE/ReCORK, emphasized the importance of experiential learning and mentoring in fostering civic responsibility among youths. "Engaging youth in service early helps them develop leadership skills and a sense of responsibility that they can carry into their future careers," said Peckett.

Brands for Better Foundation, creator of Vancouver's Brand Battle for Good strategy hack-a-thon event, has been supporting Amplify through consultation and advisory for years. The merger will enable more significant investments in youth engagement across Brands for Better's innovative projects and initiatives. "Joining forces with Amplify is a milestone in our journey to drive positive local impact," Peckett added. This merger allows us to expand our reach and effectiveness in engaging youth as future leaders, and their integration into impact initiatives such as the Springboard Program , and future Brand Battle for Good events."

Amplify's Founder, Nicholas Yee also expressed enthusiasm for the merger, emphasizing their aligned programs on youth and community engagement. "We are thrilled to merge with Brands for Better Foundation, and continue our mission under a shared vision," said Nicholas Yee, Founder of Amplify. "By connecting young 'next leaders' with current professionals we can inspire a dynamic network of changemakers."

The merger will be completed by the end of June, with seamless integration of relevant programs and teams to ensure continuity and an enhanced experience for all stakeholders. For more information about the merger and upcoming initiatives, please visit Brands for Better's website at brandsforbetter.ca .

About Brands for Better Foundation

Brands for Better Foundation is a not-for-profit organization based in Vancouver, BC, that unites brands and purpose-minded people to tackle pressing environmental and social issues in our community. BFB develops inclusive events and initiatives that inspire brands and individuals to come together to spark positive, measurable action.

About Amplify Canada

Amplify Canada is a student-led non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young individuals with experiential learning opportunities, support and resources fundamental to transforming ideas into scalable impact. Amplify aims to empower youth to get involved, learn about, and take action on social issues outside of the classroom.

