Brandon Scott: Bridging Mortgages & AI for Smarter Real Estate

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Brandon Scott, the founder, and Broker of Record for Benchmark Mortgages Inc., is set to explore the next adventure in his professional path after a remarkable journey which began in 2012. While passing the leadership baton to his business partner, Brandon isn't leaving the industry behind. Instead, he's expanding his horizons, ready to introduce an innovative, integrated venture that merges the realms of real estate and mortgages.

Over a Decade of Excellence

Brandon Scott, embracing new opportunities with AI technology in real estate and mortgages. (CNW Group/Brandon Scott)

Under Brandon's guidance, Benchmark Mortgages evolved from a solo venture into a robust team which included expansion efforts to establishing a presence in Kelowna, BC further underscoring the firm's commitment to growth. There's also the team's impressive collection of over 500 five-star Google reviews, and original video series 'Be My Neighbour', 'The B.S. Report', and 'Asking for a Friend.' Brandon's promise of unparalleled service also earned him provincial and national recognition as a sought-after voice in mainstream media outlets such as the Globe and Mail, the Edmonton Journal, Sun Media, Shaw TV, and City TV. All these efforts combined played a crucial role in capturing opportunities to connect with new clients, especially those who had not previously considered the advantages of working with licensed mortgage brokers.

A Continued Commitment to Existing Clientele

Brandon wants to assure all clients, and industry partners that his dedication to delivering exceptional mortgage services is as strong as ever. He remains deeply committed to helping clients navigate through their mortgage needs with the same level of expertise and attention that has characterized his career to date.

Embarking on a New Venture

The Property Smart Advisory Group Inc., was born to seamlessly blend the realms of real estate and financial services, making them more intuitive, efficient, and accessible. It aims to integrate smart AI-driven resources in a platform that integrates real-time market data, personalized mortgage advice, and streamlined property tools.

"Our mission is to transform the client experience from end to end, addressing common pain points using technology that anticipates needs and simplifies processes," said Brandon Scott. "If the last few years of the roller-coaster interest rate environment have taught us anything, it's that hard-working Canadians deserve access to accurate and reliable information in order to make better decisions regarding their property and their mortgage."

As the Property Smart team gears up for the official launch, which will be done in phases, they welcome collaboration and invite the public, industry peers, and developers who share the vision of a more connected and client-centered real estate world to join them on this journey. Together, paving the way for a future where every transaction is empowered by innovation and every client decision is supported by data-driven insights. For more information, please visit www.propertysmart.ca.

