Branded Cities wins operating rights to Iconic Digital Signage at the much-coveted development, 'The Well,' soon to be the epicentre of Toronto West.

Branded Cities remains the first choice when it comes to premium and iconic advertising venues.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Branded Cities, North America's leading iconic Out-of-Home (OOH) company, has entered into a long-term agreement with The Well to operate the indoor and outdoor OOH assets located in the 8-acre, pedestrian-centered mixed-use, downtown Toronto destination. The agreement adds more than 2,300 square feet of digital signage to Branded Cities' portfolio of premium assets in iconic locations.

The Well Toronto Located at Front St. and Spadina Ave. (CNW Group/Branded Cities) (CNW Group/Branded Cities) The Epicentre of Toronto West (CNW Group/Branded Cities) (CNW Group/Branded Cities) World-class shopping and food options (CNW Group/Branded Cities) (CNW Group/Branded Cities)

Branded Cities dominates the iconic space in Toronto with venues like Union Station, dubbed Canada's busiest building, and Yonge & Dundas, Canada's busiest intersection, as part of their premium offerings, giving brands unrivaled opportunities to reach affluent audiences. In addition to their Toronto offerings, Branded Cities also boasts premium assets in iconic locations in North America that includes Times Square in New York, The Strip in Las Vegas, and the newly built Moxy in Los Angeles, right across Crypto.com arena.

"Our pursuit of providing brands the most premium and iconic advertising spaces in North America continues with the addition of The Well to our lineup of world-class venues. We are very excited for how this venue will transform the entertainment landscape in Toronto, and all the benefits that it will bring to our clients who wish to reach desirable audiences," said Toby Sturek, President of Branded Cities Canada.

The Well, is the most ambitious mixed-use endeavour in Canada, a bold reflection of Toronto's energy and diversity, and an extension of the urban vibrancy of King West. Perfectly situated at Front and Spadina and located in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment district, the site boasts the most dynamic and energetic locales in the country. The location sees more than 7,100 pedestrians, 22,000 vehicles, and 55,000 commuters daily and is within walking distance from Toronto's King West, Queen West, Waterfront and Financial Districts. The Well comprises seven towers that will house 320,000 square feet of commercial retail, 1.2 million square feet of office space, and 1.5 million square feet of residential units spread throughout six residential rental and condominium buildings. Confirmed office tenants include headquarter locations from elite firms such as Shopify, Quadrangle, Intuit and Warner Music.

As part of The Well's attraction, residents, employees and visitors can enjoy the 70,000 square foot Wellington Market, Toronto's newest go-to location for market-fresh artisan food, culinary exploration and experiences to share. The space is liquor-licensed and showcases a world-class array of food and beverage options with a capacity of 4,200 people. Several brands are confirmed to open retail and food locations within The Well which, include Bailey Nelson, Prince Street Pizza, Arcadia Earth, Sweat and Tonic, and La Cubana, to name a few.

"The Well is a project that transforms a city and is a bold reflection of Toronto's energy and diversity," says John Ballantyne, Chief Operating Officer, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. "As an extension of the King West neighbourhood, The Well has been designed as a destination that will draw traffic from neighbouring communities and beyond. Hosting nearly 11,000 people daily who live and work at The Well, our partnership with Branded Cities will play a vital role in activating our digital signage program that will interact with our visitors."

The Well offers advertisers a unique opportunity to showcase their campaigns to highly receptive audiences who visit The Well to take advantage of its many offerings and to reach pedestrian and vehicular traffic in one of the highest-density traffic locations in the city. The Well features large-format spectaculars strategically adjacent to major streets like Spadina and Front Street, giving passersby a clear view of the unique curved digital spectacular located at The Well entrance. There are also digital blade spectaculars situated in Wellington and Front Street, greeting vehicles looking to park at The Well or passing through these major streets. Within the 8-acre interior vicinity of The Well, advertisers can take advantage of 26 directory-style digital screens peppered throughout the destination venue.

The digital spaces are set to go online by the end of the year 2022. Contact Branded Cities now to find out more about advertising opportunities at this iconic venue.

About Branded Cities

Branded Cities, a subsidiary of EL Media, is a leading Out–of–Home media company with an integrated network of premier digital and static signage across North America. The digital and static media assets span some of the largest markets in the United States and Canada (Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton, Ottawa, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver) and are situated in the country's most valuable Out–of–Home environments such as Union Station, Yonge–Dundas Square, Canada's leading shopping centers, Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip and West Hollywood. Branded Cities empowers brands to deliver impactful and engaging messages to North America's most desirable, hard–to–reach audiences. EL Media is an affiliate of The Ellman Companies ("Ellman"). Ellman is a privately owned media, real estate and investments group founded in 1972 with diverse interests in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

For more information visit: brandedcities.ca, brandedcities.com.

Follow Branded Cities on Twitter (@brandedcities) and on Instagram.

SOURCE Branded Cities

For further information: Canadian Press Contact: Ali Satchu, VP, Marketing, 416-408-0800, [email protected]