Branded Cities Announce Re-Development of the Iconic Rogers Sports & Media Tower at Yonge & Dundas in Toronto

Branded Cities is the first OOH company to offer over 50,000 square feet of media space from one vendor, officially naming Yonge & Dundas (Y&D), the largest OOH advertising domination in Canada. Dundas Square is best known for its abundant variety of entertainment, shopping and dining establishments which attract over 146,200 daily residents and tourists. The Rogers Sports &

Media Tower re-development will mark Branded Cities' fourth iconic media tower at the heart of Toronto's Y&D, further expanding its portfolio of premier media assets at iconic locations across Canada. Once completed, Branded Cities will be first-to-market with a complete advertising domination of Y&D, boasting sightlines from any vantage point of the bustling public square.

"Our unmatched media offering at Yonge & Dundas has grown significantly over the last few years, with static and digital media now available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre (TEC),10 Dundas Street East (10D) and the Atrium on Bay (AOB)." says Steve Ellman, Chairman and CEO at Branded Cities. "We're excited to be working with Rogers Sports & Media exclusively on the re-development of this landmark Yonge & Dundas venue, adding another great asset to our unique media offering!"

The complete overhaul of the tower will begin in third quarter 2021, where Branded Cities will install a 34ft W x 90ft H digital display offering 10-second ad spots over a 3-minute loop. Brands will also have the ability to further extend their reach throughout the Y&D Digital Network, with all six spectaculars offering dynamic digital capabilities for advertisers to sync their campaigns in real-time.

Alan Dark, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Rogers Sports & Media states: "The addition of this asset will add tremendous value to the extensive opportunities available at Yonge & Dundas and we look forward to working closely with Branded Cities, their clients, and our iconic brands to bring the square to life."

The Tower at 33 Dundas St. E. was first acquired by Rogers Sports & Media in 2007 as the new home of the company's TV stations Citytv and OMNI Television. The Tower has been a landmark for Torontonians with its unique placement directly behind the Y&D main stage giving advertisers an excellent opportunity to engage with the 245+ annual events happening at the Square.

To learn about advertising dominations at Toronto's Yonge & Dundas, visit: www.brandedcities.ca/products/yonge-dundas.

About Branded Cities

Branded Cities, a subsidiary of EL Media and Shamrock Capital, is a leading Out-of-Home media company with an integrated network of premier digital and static signage across North America. The digital and static media assets span across some of the largest markets in the United States and Canada (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and many more) and are situated in the country's most valuable Out-of-Home environments such as Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip, West Hollywood, Union Station, Yonge – Dundas Square and Canada's leading shopping centers. Branded Cities empowers brands to deliver impactful and engaging messages to North America's most desirable, hard-to-reach audiences. EL Media is an affiliate of The Ellman Companies ("Ellman"). Ellman is a privately-owned media, real estate and investments group founded in 1972 with diverse interests in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. For more information visit: brandedcities.ca, brandedcities.com, or ellmanco.com.

