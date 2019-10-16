Brand new flagship Browns Socialhouse location opens in Downtown, Vancouver

The Browns Socialhouse QE Theatre franchise is owned and operated by Derek Archer. Archer, along with several other partners, owns five other Browns Socialhouse franchises with three in North Vancouver, one in Kelowna and one in Red Deer. He opened the very first Browns Socialhouse in 2004 located in the Upper Lonsdale area of North Vancouver, BC.

Scott Morison, Founder and CEO of Browns Restaurant Group says this location is a big achievement for the franchise "[our] teams have spent many hours building and creating a space perfect for the city's bustling sporting and entertainment neighbourhood." He also adds "the Queen Elizabeth Theatre is a Vancouver landmark and we're really proud to be part of that atmosphere".

The restaurant boasts an expansive covered patio that will be open all-year round with an opening wall system to create a cohesive and spacious interior for diners. The overall atmosphere will give a "50's Palm Springs lounge" feel to guests, with vibrant colours of coral and yellow and even some palm trees.

Another notable design feature of the flagship is the celebrity headshot wall showcasing over 100 photos of past performers of the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. These photos date all the way back to 1959 and include actors & actresses, musicians, comedians and dancers.

The food program will follow the traditional menu of the brand which offers popular guest favourites such as the #28 Dragon Bowl and the Oreo Jar. To add to the dining experience, the restaurant will have its own sushi bar and counter to allow guests to sit and watch the chefs prepare offerings from the evolving sushi menu. To pair with its shiny new design, this location also offers an elevated back bar program including top shelf liquors and an expanded list of local and reserve wines.

Residing in the Stadium district of Downtown, Vancouver, the restaurant will provide an inviting space for game days with its 80-inch double-sided TV and big projector screen.

Along with the excitement of the grand opening, it isn't stopping there. The lower level of the building boasts a completely new space called the Ventura Room; a cocktail and music lounge slated to open at the end of October.

Browns Socialhouse QE Theatre is located at 649 Cambie Street in Vancouver, BC and is now open to the public.

For more information on Browns Socialhouse, please visit www.brownssocialhouse.com.

For information on franchising opportunities with Browns Restaurant Group, please visit www.brownsrestaurantgroup.com.

Instagram / @brownsqetheatre

Facebook / Browns Socialhouse QE Theatre

SOURCE Browns Social House Ltd.

For further information: please reach out to Browns Restaurant Group: Franchising and Real Estate inquiries: Bruce Fox, EVP - Business Development, Browns Restaurant Group, bfox@brownsrestaurantgroup.com; Media and Marketing inquiries: Kerri-Lynn Kilbey, Corporate Marketing Coordinator, Browns Restaurant Group, kkilbey@brownsresaurantgroup.com; BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE QE THEATRE, 649 Cambie Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 2P1

Related Links

brownsrestaurantgroup.com

