Brand Experience Innovator ASTOUND Group Launches ASTOUND Sports & Venues

"We are thrilled to enter this incredibly exciting space," said Brandon Clark, ASTOUND Chief Marketing Officer. "As fans return to venues globally, the urgency to provide memorable experiences is paramount. Our pedigree of creating one-of-a-kind experiences on behalf of the world's most successful brands is unique, and we look forward to bringing that perspective to our clients."

"The optimization of a fully integrated fan and visitor experience has become a critical value driver for businesses in this space," said Dale Morgan, CEO of ASTOUND. "ASTOUND Sports & Venues is a single-source solution for leagues, clubs, stadiums and venues. From groundbreaking concepts, design, fabrication and digital experiences, all the way through execution, our ability to work holistically makes the project easier for the client and delivers a superior experience."

Clark will lead the new venture as Head of ASTOUND Sports & Venues having recently led marketing for the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. The company also recently tapped former Canadian Football League Commissioner and UFC executive Tom Wright as Executive Chairman and President.

ABOUT ASTOUND Group

ASTOUND is a North American brand experience agency that creates memorable moments for clients and their audiences. ASTOUND's services includes brand strategy and creative, experiential events and environments, digital experiences, retail design and manufacturing, state-of-the-art architectural fabrication, as well as trade show exhibit design and fabrication. Office locations include Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Portland. In-house production facilities are located on both the East and West coasts.

SOURCE Astound Group

For further information: Keiley Baldwin, Social Media/Communications Manager, [email protected], www.astoundgroup.com

Related Links

www.astoundgroup.com

