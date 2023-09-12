Brampton Region High School Student Committed to Fighting Misinformation in Healthcare Named Recipient of Meridian's Sean Jackson Scholarship

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Meridian, Ontario's largest credit union and second largest in Canada, is proud to name Brampton region resident, Yogya Kalra, as the 2023 recipient of the Meridian Sean Jackson Scholarship.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, amidst an overwhelming news cycle, distinguishing accurate reporting from misinformation proved challenging. Recognizing this issue, Yogya joined CoVisualize (formally The Coronavirus Visualization Team), becoming its youngest member at the age of 15. By his 16th birthday, Yogya was made the Executive Director of CoVisualize, responsible for leading over 500 volunteers from around the world. Together, they dedicated themselves to the creation and dissemination of innovative data visualizations, pioneering a new paradigm in information sharing and helping to amplify the work of experts and fight misinformation.

"The Sean Jackson Scholarship provides Meridian with the opportunity to recognize and support Ontario's young leaders, showcasing their community contributions, innovation and influence," said Ian McCann, Manager, Social Impact & Community Partnerships, Meridian. "Yogya's inventive problem-solving and desire to become part of the solution to tackling an acute societal problem exemplifies the qualities we seek in a Sean Jackson Scholarship recipient."

"Early on in the pandemic, I recognized crucial information wasn't effectively reaching the public. It was evident that the data presented required enhanced accessibility and clarity. I felt I had a role to play in addressing this poignant issue," said Kalra. "It was upon reviewing the history of the award and the impactful work of all the previous winners that inspired me to apply. Being named this year's Sean Jackson Scholarship recipient is a true honour and I look forward to continuing my work and pursuit of making a meaningful impact in the world."

Yogya is entering a dual degree in science and business at the University of Western Ontario, with a unique focus on empowering scientific innovation in the future. With the support of his scholarship grant, Yogya plans to further his education with the hopes of building a strong, equitable, accessible, and trustworthy healthcare system.

Launched in honour of Meridian's former CEO and avid community leader, Sean Jackson, the scholarship awards $10,000 to one Ontario high school student who demonstrates both academic excellence and an outstanding commitment to building stronger communities. Since the awards creation in 2015, Meridian has granted $90,000 to the nine Ontario high school student scholarship winners. For more information about Yogya and the award, you can visit our website.

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, with over $30.8 billion in assets under management (June 30, 2023). Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, business and wealth financial solutions to over 370,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has two operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC") and motusbank. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

For further information: Jacob Del Zotto, Corporate Communications, Meridian, [email protected]; 647-242-8877