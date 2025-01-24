Brampton Families: Megamind Opens 8th Location! Register Now!

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Megamind Learning Centre is delighted to announce the grand opening of its eighth location at 9545 Mississauga Rd., Brampton, situated at the bustling intersection of Mississauga Rd. and Williams Parkway. This exciting expansion underscores the Centre's dedication to empowering students with high-quality education and personalized learning experiences.

The new location will offer a comprehensive suite of programs, including Math Tutoring, English Tutoring, Science Tutoring, IB/IBT/ Scitech /EQAO exam preparation, Abacus Math, Coding Programs, and an engaging Summer Camp. These programs are designed to cater to students of all ages, from Kindergarten to Grade 12, with the goal of fostering academic growth, confidence, and lifelong skills.

"Our mission has always been to create a nurturing and inspiring environment where students can unlock their full potential," said Deepa Khera, Founder and President of Megamind Learning Centre.

Megamind Learning Centre has earned a reputation for its small class sizes, individualized attention, and exceptional tutors. The new Brampton location will continue this tradition, providing students with the opportunity to excel academically through customized programs and a focus on building critical skills for success.

Program Highlights at the New Brampton Location:

The new location is open, with registration now available. Families are invited to tour the new centre and meet the team of dedicated educators who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of their students.

For more details about programs and enrollment, please visit https://megamindlearning.com/south-west-brampton-campus.html or contact the SW Brampton location at (647) 972-6463. Visit https://megamindlearning.com/location.html for location near you.

About Megamind Learning Centre: Megamind Learning Centre is a premier educational institution dedicated to empowering students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 through innovative, personalized, and engaging learning programs aligned to Ontario Curriculum.

Deepa Khera, [email protected], 647-972-6463