Brains Bioceutical's Natural CBD Isolate Achieves Landmark Safety Approval from UK Food Standards Agencies

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Brains Bioceutical Corp. (Brains Bio), a global leader in natural, GMP-compliant cannabinoid Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), has achieved a major milestone—securing safety approval from the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) for its natural CBD Isolate in food supplements under Novel Foods.

This puts Brains Bio among an elite group of just five companies to advance in the UK's stringent Novel Food approval process, reinforcing its leadership in the cannabinoid sector.

Setting the Standard for CBD Quality & Safety

Brains Bio's ≥98% pure CBD isolate—manufactured at its state-of-the-art GMP facility in Discovery Park, Kent, UK—boasts undetectable THC levels (LOD: 0.000006%) and is backed by over three years of stability data, including Zone IVb. With safety data several multiples over the FSA's recommended daily dose, this approval cements Brains Bio as a trusted supplier in the evolving CBD market.

Following an in-depth review by the Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes (ACNFP), the FSA and FSS concluded that Brains Bio's CBD isolate meets the highest safety standards.

"This is a defining moment for Brains Bio and the industry," said Rick Brar, CEO & Chairman of Brains Bio. "Consumers demand purity, consistency, and safety, and this approval validates our commitment to delivering pharmaceutical-grade, natural CBD."

Brains Bio continues to set the gold standard in cannabinoid science, solidifying its position as the most trusted supplier of natural, GMP-certified cannabinoid isolates worldwide.

About Brains Bioceutical Corp.

Brains Bioceutical is the leader in evidence-based and science-led pioneer of natural plant-based health and wellness solutions.

Brains Bio is a leading manufacturer of the highest quality natural and pure active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with a unique suite of licenses and registrations, Brains Bio is strategically positioned to take advantage of the complex regulatory environment, securing its first mover and product quality advantage. Brains Bio is diversified across the pharmaceutical, medical, and nutraceutical sectors within the rapidly growing cannabinoid market, resulting in a strong and unique value proposition.

