BrainBox AI Announces Reselling Partnership with Sysconverge to Accelerate Growth of Autonomous Buildings in the GTA

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - BrainBox AI, the pioneering developer of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial and corporate real estate, today announces its partnership with Sysconverge Inc. Toronto-based Sysconverge offers an efficient way to acquire, disseminate and analyze data to allow building designers, owners and managers to make better-informed decisions through innovative, economical and sustainable solutions.

BrainBox AI offers a unique technology combining deep learning, cloud-based computing and autonomous decision making to support a 24/7 self-operating building. BrainBox AI's solution enables the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system in a building to operate autonomously, in real-time, generating up to a 25% reduction in total energy costs, 20-40% reduction in carbon footprint and 60% increase in occupant comfort.

"For the past few years, we've been helping our customers improve operational profitability, sustainability and occupant comfort by leveraging the latest in building technology," shared Rainer Wellige, Chief Revenue Officer at BrainBox AI. "We've driven the evolution of our approach towards a more collaborative network, activating partners around the world as resellers to meaningfully reduce the energy impact of buildings on our environment. Today, we are very happy to have Sysconverge join us in accelerating the growth of autonomous buildings in the GTA."

Sysconverge is part of a growing group of licensed reseller partners activated across North America. BrainBox AI's technology is deployed in various types of commercial real estate, including office towers, hotels, retail stores, warehouses, grocery stores and academic institutions. This partnership will enable the BrainBox AI solution to gain further traction in the Canadian and specifically, Ontario markets to help make it easier for building owners to decrease their energy spend and carbon footprint.

"Further to energy savings, no other commercial real estate solution offers data collection through a secured network onto a cloud, normalizing and logging of data, 24/7 monitoring and default detection, and Co2 and energy reduction," said Ian Ho, Chief Engineering Officer at Sysconverge. "COVID-19 brought on reduced energy demand largely due to a decrease in commercial consumption. We are pleased that BrainBox AI's solution is part of our offering to allow buildings to leverage the slowdown to focus on reducing their energy spend and carbon footprint long term."

Since its launch in May 2019, BrainBox AI has already teamed up with over 30 partners across the world to deliver an industry-defining AI solution to market. Building owners located in the GTA are encouraged to contact Sysconverge to learn more about what BrainBox AI can do for your building today. Learn more about BrainBox AI.

About BrainBox AI

Combining the leadership of Sean Neely, CEO and Co-Founder, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 60 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS). Learn more about BrainBox AI.

About Sysconverge

Sysconverge Inc. offers an efficient way to acquire, disseminate and analyze data to allow building designers, owners and managers to make better-informed decisions. Through a systems convergence consulting approach, Sysconverge combines traditionally disparate disciplines of engineering, information technology, audio visual, building automation and management to provide clients of all market sectors with innovative, economical and sustainable solutions. For more information, visit www.sysconverge.com.

