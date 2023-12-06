Brain Power Enrichment Programs Exposes Failures in Traditional Report Cards for Bright Students: A Call for Personalized Feedback

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Brain Power Enrichment Programs, a distinguished organization dedicated to unlocking the potential of gifted and high-potential students, brings attention to the inadequacies of traditional report cards in fostering the growth of bright students. A recent interview with Dia, a talented Grade 7 and Brain Power Language Arts and Math student, highlights the critical need for personalized feedback instead of reliance on grades alone.

Dia, a bright grade 7 student, has enjoyed tremendous academic growth as a result of the feedback and mentorship she has received at Brain Power Enrichment Programs. (CNW Group/Brain Power Enrichment Programs)

In an exclusive interview, Dia shared her own experiences, revealing that without consistent and detailed feedback, she struggles to enhance her writing and critical thinking skills, ultimately impeding her ability to achieve her full academic potential. Brain Power Enrichment Programs recognizes the unique needs of high-potential students and emphasizes the importance of personalized feedback for their continuous growth.

Dia's insightful personal narrative reflects the challenges faced by bright students, emphasizing the limitations of using report card grades as the sole indicator of success. According to Dia, "I like to learn a lot more; I like to challenge myself." She notes the discrepancy in the type of homework assigned at traditional schools compared to what is assigned at Brain Power, stating, "In school, we only get comprehension questions when they are testing us. [At Brain Power], we get comprehension questions every week. The homework in Brain Power is much more challenging than the homework at school."

When prompted on whether she did well on a written school assignment after joining Brain Power, Dia comments that she doesn't always receive grades back at school, even when choosing to do additional work in her classroom. Dia shares that she has often done work at school and not received feedback or grades. Crucially, Brain Power students receive feedback within a week of submission and are encouraged to resubmit their work upon reading their instructor's feedback. Dia highlights the difference in feedback experiences between Brain Power and traditional school settings, stating, "In Brain Power, I loved to read [my teacher's] comments because I didn't feel like I did anything wrong. The comments didn't demotivate me. I kept reading [my teacher's] comments and trying to apply them in my next assignment."

Dr. Cassandra Chapman, Halton and Peel Campus Headmaster at Brain Power and PhD linguist, emphasizes the organization's commitment to fostering an environment that encourages critical thinking and effective communication skills. She states, "Feedback is one of our five pedagogical pillars. In our Language Arts program, for example, students receive detailed feedback from a PhD or expert writer and are encouraged to resubmit their own work, based on that feedback, for a second round of edits. This second round provides students with a unique opportunity that many of them are not used to from traditional school formats. The opportunity to revise and resubmit one's work is more than just a writing process; it builds critical thinking, persuasion, and logic skills."

In contrast to grades alone, feedback provides an opportunity to reflect and grow. Brain Power believes that one key reason why over 60% of bright students underachieve based on their potential is due to the lack of tailored feedback addressing their unique needs. The organization asserts that the current education system is woefully under-resourced to provide this level of feedback. Vanessa Iarocci, Chief Executive Officer of Brain Power Enrichment Programs states, "Our commitment to personalized feedback stems from a deep understanding of its transformative impact on student development. We observe that many bright students either receive excellent grades and are not sufficiently challenged to grow or, at the opposite end of the spectrum, are demotivated and receive poor grades. In both instances, personalized feedback from a domain expert makes all the difference."

Most standard report cards, if they include feedback at all, often consist of generic comments delivered after long periods of time (a few times per year). Numerous research studies and Brain Power's own experience over 30 years show that feedback must be implemented regularly (weekly) and personalized to each high-potential learner to drive academic development.

Brain Power Enrichment Programs urges parents to ensure their children receive feedback from an expert mentor over and above the standard report-card system. The organization maintains that personalized feedback is crucial for the growth and success of high-potential learners. As Grade 7 student Dia notes, "If you don't learn, how are you going to have a life? What are you going to do? How are you going to have a career?"

SOURCE Brain Power Enrichment Programs

